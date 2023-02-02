Frances Widdowson

Frances Widdowson speaks about how wokeism threatens academic freedom. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Former Mount Royal University (MRU) professor Frances Widdowson gave a lecture about wokeism and academic freedom on Zoom after protestors blocked her from speaking at the University of Lethbridge Wednesday night. 

“Ironically, I was supposed to be giving this presentation at the University of Lethbridge tonight, but because of the president and his pandering to activists, this presentation was not allowed to go forward,” said Widdowson at the Wednesday event. 

