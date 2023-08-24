Insp. Elton Hall and Winnipeg drug bust

More than 40 kgs of drugs — including methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine — at an estimated street value of $5.4 million, were seized by Winnipeg police last month.

The crackdown is the result of Project Watch Tower, an investigation launched in June in response to “concerns and complaints” from residents about heavy drug trafficking in the city’s downtown and Point Douglas areas.

