Woman charged after Calgary security guard repeatedly stabbed in head

A Calgary security guard was rushed to hospital in serious condition after he was stabbed repeatedly in the head by a suspecious woman he was keeping an eye on.The incident unfolded shortly after 6 p.m. on Nov. 14, in a residential apartment building located in the 200 block of 5 Ave. S.E. The security guard on duty noticed a woman, whom he did not recognize as a resident. He followed her to an upper floor where he witnessed her attempting to open apartment doors. Upon finding an unlocked door, Seaton entered the unit, startling a resident who was asleep at the time. The resident awoke to find Seaton standing in the kitchen, brandishing a knife. The woman left the apartment with the knife shortly after.Continuing his surveillance from a distance, the security guard unexpectedly encountered Seaton in a stairway. A violent confrontation ensued, resulting in the victim being stabbed multiple times in the head. Despite the attack, the victim managed to gain control of the knife. The woman fled the scene, and a quick-thinking resident called 9-1-1. The injured security personnel was transported to the hospital in serious condition.Geanine Kelly Seaton, 30,is facing a series of charges related to the stabbing.Following an intensive investigation, Seaton was identified as the suspect. On Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, she was apprehended in the downtown area. Seaton, already bound by a probation order with explicit conditions not to possess any weapons during the time of the attack, now faces charges of assault with a weapon, break and enter, and two counts of breach of probation.In addition to these charges, Seaton was arrested on two outstanding warrants related to theft and breach of probation. She remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.