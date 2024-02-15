Woman slain in Edmonton house fire identified, suspect charged

A woman who Edmonton police say was slain in a house fire on Tuesday has been identifed.And Edmonton Police Service (EPS) homicide detectives have charged a suspect.What began as a routine fire call quickly escalated into a homicide investigation as firefighters discovered the lifeless body of a woman within the burning residence in the vicinity of 121 Ave, and 37 St.The victim has been identified as Renee Marie Larocque, aged 35. Edmonton's Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on Wednesday, determining that Larocque's cause of death was smoke inhalation. EPS announced the arrest of 37-year-old Jordan Myles Auger. Auger faces several charges, including manslaughter, arson to property showing disregard for human life and breach of conditions of a release order.The circumstances surrounding Larocque's death and the residential fire are still under investigation.