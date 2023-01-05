Men are more likely to file their taxes using off the shelf software and complain about a lack of free advice, while women tax filers worry about making mistakes, data show. Canada Revenue Agency researchers quizzed taxpayers nationwide to spot differences between the sexes, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“Women are more likely to believe paying for programs and services for people living in Canada is a benefit of filing taxes, while men are more likely to believe the benefit is following the rules because everyone should pay taxes,” said an Agency report Communicating With Youth About Taxes.
Researchers said men were more likely to file their taxes online using retail software and complain about the lack of free tax advice. Women were “more likely to get help from an accountant or tax professional,” wrote researchers.
“Women are more likely to be afraid of making mistakes, cite difficulties in understanding the information and cite not knowing about deductions and credits available,” said Taxes. “Thus, it is not surprising to find women are also more interested in learning about tax benefits, credits and deductions.”
Findings were based on questionnaires with 1,001 tax filers nationwide, all young Canadians aged 18 to 24. The Revenue Agency paid $53,515 to the polling firm Kantar for the study.
“A need exists for additional financial education among this age group,” said the report. “Of particular relevance to the Agency, a need has been identified among youth for a better understanding of tax structures within Canada and how to file taxes.”
The study said the typical Canadian files their first tax return at age 18 but asks for help. A total of 30% used retail software, 30% paid an accountant or tax preparer and 25% asked a family member for tips. “Independence in tax filing occurs at varying ages for the youth surveyed with the large majority, 70%, filing their taxes independently by the age of 20,” wrote researchers.
Most young tax filers did not find the experience carefree. “A number of concerns are present among youth,” said the report. “The primary concern among youth surveyed is the fear of making a mistake (67%) while other key concerns include difficulty understanding tax information (39%), not knowing the deductions and credits they may be eligible for (38%), the cost of getting taxes done (23%) and not knowing where to get help or what services are available (21%).”
This year’s tax deadline is Sunday, April 30. More than 20.4 million Canadians file a yearly return.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(2) comments
Really. ALL women struggle more than ALL men. WS is starting to really scare me with these ridiculous woke stories and filler hockey stories. My subscription is coming up for renewal .... [ohmy]
In other news they struggle with opening jar lids too.
