 By Dave Naylor

Men are more likely to file their taxes using off the shelf software and complain about a lack of free advice, while women tax filers worry about making mistakes, data show. Canada Revenue Agency researchers quizzed taxpayers nationwide to spot differences between the sexes, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Women are more likely to believe paying for programs and services for people living in Canada is a benefit of filing taxes, while men are more likely to believe the benefit is following the rules because everyone should pay taxes,” said an Agency report Communicating With Youth About Taxes.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

