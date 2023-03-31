Federal employees should expect electronic monitoring in the future if they work from home, the Senate Internal Economy committee was informed.
“Hours of work, all those kinds of things, will be on the table,” said Senator Scott Tannas (AB).
“What we’re hearing right now from industry is there is a clear but only anecdotal drop in productivity,” said Tannas.
“It won’t be long before smart technology companies fill that gap by saying, ‘Oh, well, we can help you with that.’”
Consultants have already developed commercial software that monitors computer keystrokes, time logged on emailing, and other data to monitor work-at-home habits.
“Technology is going to move in a direction and the employee needs to understand down the road, there may be very sophisticated productivity analytics they may be subject to, and they should agree to that in advance,” said Tannas.
Federal employers should not be “surrendering our ability to implement some of these things without getting the permission of the employee or potentially the union and going into a big rodeo,” said Tannas.
Senate administration said most employees continue to work from home under pandemic rules, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“With respect to the use of technology, that is not something we have in place at this time,” said Toni Francis, chief human resources officer.
On Thursday, Senators debated rewriting a 2007 Policy on Alternative Work Arrangements to expand telework.
“Why do I believe it’s a good policy? Because it will be adapted to the modern requirements of an employer,” said Senator Raymonde Saint-Germain (QC).
Senator Tony Loffreda said the fact most employees remained at home did not imply work went undone.
“Work at home is as productive and we should let the managers manage,” said Loffreda.
“I think that’s important rather than getting too analytical.”
“If you manage activities, you get activities,” said Loffreda.
“You manage results, you get results.”
Others senators disagreed. “I am not of the same ilk as some around the table who believe this in any way makes us more efficient,” said Senator Donald Plett (MB), leader of the Opposition in the Senate.
“We cannot be as efficient working from home when we have the disruptions that there are invariably at home, especially for many of the employees we have,” said Plett.
“They are young people. They have children.”
Cabinet in an Inquiry of Ministry earlier tabled in the Commons disclosed vacancy rates in federal office buildings averaged as high as 70%.
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier in a December 15 directive said federal employees would be permitted to work from home about half the time, “40% to 60% of their regular schedule.”
“We are not going back to the way things used to be,” Fortier told reporters.
“We are reimagining our workplace.”
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
