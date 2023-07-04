Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
A California company building a flying electric car is now taking pre-orders.
“The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) issued a Special Airworthiness Certificate for the Armada Model Zero aircraft on June 12, 2023,” an FAA spokesperson told Fox Business.
“This certificate allows the aircraft to be used for limited purposes, including exhibition, research and development.”
Alef Aeronautics said the fully-electric vehicle — with a hydrogen option for a higher price — is a low-speed vehicle which can be driven up to 320 km on public roads and fits into a regular garage, but it can launch vertically into the air with a flying range of 176 kilometres.
Alef said this vehicle “can fly forward above the obstacles until a desired destination is reached.”
“The driver and the cabin are stabilized by a unique gimbaled rotating cabin design,” it said.
It touts the vehicle’s ability to avoid traffic and fly in any direction while giving a “cinematic 180-plus degree view for safe and enjoyable flight.”
It can seat up to two people and is expected to cost about US$300,000.
Alef first unveiled the vehicle in October and said it has taken a strong number of preorders from people and businesses.
It said the FAA is working on policies for the takeoff and landing of electric vehicles.
“We’re excited to receive this certification from the FAA,” said Alef CEO Jim Dukhovny.
Dukhovny and Alef co-founders Constantine Kisly, Pavel Markin, and Oleg Petrovwere were first inspired to try to create a flying car in 2015, when they realized it was the same year Back to the Future II protagonist Marty McFly drove one.
“During one of the Science Fiction lectures, Jim Dukhovny talked about how flying cars are finally possible in 2015,” said Alef.
“But he lacked technical skills to take on such a complicated task by himself.”
The team met at a cafe and set out to design a flying car.
Dukhovny said the certification allows Alef to move closer to bringing people a faster commute, saving people and businesses hours each week.
“This is a one small step for planes, one giant step for cars,” he said.
will this cause electric fireballs to fall out of the sky??
