Flying car

World’s first fully electric flying car approved by FAA and company is now taking preorders. 

 Courtesy the New York Post

A California company building a flying electric car is now taking pre-orders. 

“The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) issued a Special Airworthiness Certificate for the Armada Model Zero aircraft on June 12, 2023,” an FAA spokesperson told Fox Business

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

will this cause electric fireballs to fall out of the sky??

Report Add Reply

