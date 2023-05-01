Nigel Hannaford

Nigel Hannaford 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Western Standard opinion editor Nigel Hannaford has been awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal from the Alberta government. 

"This was a complete and utter surprise," said Hannaford on Monday.

Hannaford toast

The Western Standard team toasting to opinion editor Nigel Hannaford's Platinum Jubilee Medal. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

Well done, Sir. [thumbup]

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Congrats Hannaford. Well deserved

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.