Western Standard opinion editor Nigel Hannaford has been awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal from the Alberta government.
"This was a complete and utter surprise," said Hannaford on Monday.
"I don't know how I deserve it, but I do like it."
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith nominated Hannaford for the award.
“Therefore, as a province, we are taking this opportunity to recognize the outstanding service of Albertans who have done much to build and enhance our Province,” said Alberta Lieutenant Governor Salma Lakhani.
“You are among this distinguished group.”
Lakhani said the Queen exemplified excellent public service. She added the Platinum Jubilee Medal honours people who have reflected this same dedication to serving families, communities, and Canada.
In granting Hannaford this honour, Lakhani thanked him for his service to his peers, community, Alberta, and Canada. She called the contributions he has made “highly commendable and deserve our praise and admiration.”
She asked him to wear the medal with pride in his accomplishments, in commemoration of the milestone in the history of the Crown in Canada, and in remembrance of her.
Hannaford concluded by saying he knows his wife will be very grateful to the premier as well, "because I think this is going to be a night out she doesn't have to cook."
Western Standard columnist Herb Pinder also received a Platinum Jubilee Medal for his achievements from the Saskatchewan government.
Western Standard publisher Derek Fildebrandt announced in August Hannaford would become the new opinion editor.
He worked as a senior columnist and a member of the editorial board at the Calgary Herald and managed a number of regional newspapers in Western Canada. He served as Manager of Speechwriting to former prime minister Stephen Harper from 2009 until 2015.
Fildebrandt said he is a major figure in the Canadian media landscape and was excited to see what he is doing with the opinion section of the Western Standard. In this role, he writes a regular column and oversees all columnists.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
Well done, Sir. [thumbup]
Congrats Hannaford. Well deserved
