Elon Musk

X/Twitter owner Elon Musk.

 Courtesy Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons

A French news agency is suing X/Twitter over its "clear refusal" to pay compensation.

On Wednesday, Agence France-Presse (AFP) accused the social media company of failing to adhere to a local law that requires online platforms to pay news publishers for displaying their content.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

D&J
D&J

Good luck with that.

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

Why would "Google, Facebook and Twitter [] negotiate a licensing deal with news publishers for displaying their content on their platforms"? Anyone with even a tiny understanding of economics (which is nothing more than human nature as it relates to markets) understands that these companies will stop providing a link to the news outlets so as not to pay. Would you expect otherwise? I would not and I do not begrudge them working within the law to minimize their costs.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Canada, France.... most likely other G7 will follow, all run by globalists.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I am proud and happy to pay my Western Standard subscription, I love the debate in the comment sections, in many cases t gives me a perspective I didn’t look at before. The columnists are active in the comments too, which is unprecedented, and I love that too. The real beauty on this site is, we don’t always agree with each other and sometimes things get heated in the comment sections, but this is how a free media and a free society works.

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

Well said. I too very much appreciate WS.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.