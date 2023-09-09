Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
According to in-house research conducted by the Department of Environment, young Canadians, women, and residents of BC and Ontario are the most concerned about climate change.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, these findings align with a previous federal report indicating most young people experience fear, sadness and helplessness regarding global warming.
Asked, “How worried do you currently feel about the issue of climate change?” Nationwide 18% of Canadians said they were “extremely worried” with 31% “very worried.”
Thirty percent were “moderately worried” and 21% were not worried at all, said the report Nature Based Climate Solutions and Cleaner Environment.
Rates of “extreme worry” ranged ranged from 21% in Ontario and 20% in BC to 14% in Atlantic Canada and 11% in Alberta. The biggest climate worriers were young people under 34 (24%) and women (20%).
Men over 35 in Canada expressed the least concern about climate change. The rates of "least worry" varied across different regions, with the highest being 37% in Alberta, followed by 27% in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, 24% in BC, 20% in Ontario, 18% in Atlantic Canada and 14% in Québec.
The findings came from questionnaires administered to 3,000 people across the country. The environment department paid Elemental Data Collection $41,782 to conduct the survey.
The research follows a report from January 31, which discovered young adults under the age of 34 were deeply concerned about global warming and “more likely to be afraid of the impacts of climate change on their friends and loved ones’ lives and to feel helpless and sad about climate change impacts.”
“A crucial part of determining what actions are feasible or would be easily adopted by residents is to first understand their opinions and perspectives on climate change,” said the earlier report Public Opinion Research on the National Adaptation Strategy by Léger Marketing.
Canadians are concerned about climate change, with 53% surveyed saying “I feel sad” and 52% saying “I feel helpless.” Only 25% said, “I am not concerned.”
Asked, “Which do you consider to be an impact of climate change in Canada?” of all the respondents, 30% feared “reduced food and economic security.” Twenty-eight percent feared a “greater risk of certain diseases.” A total of 72% said climate change was impacting the nation’s health and well-being.
The research conducted by the environment department followed a 2020 study by the department of Public Safety. This study found that Canadian youth considered climate change a greater threat than drugs, guns, gangs, or traffic accidents.
Young minds are easily influenced, they have been force fed the Globull warming mantra since they where freshly out the womb, so yes, of course they are worried about it. Hytler knew how easy it was to influence the young, hence the Hytler youth, Stalin knew this too, that's why he was able to get them to turn in their own parents. Once they actually see the truth, and realize they have been hoodwinked and brainwashed, hopefully they will be angry enough to punish the one responsible for this insanity.
