Angelie Bolen and Ashlyn Wilder

Angelie Bolen and Ashlyn Wilder

 Photo by Lee Harding, Western Standard

More than 1,300 teens converged on Briercrest College and Seminary in Carponport, Sask., for a weekend of faith and fun.

YouthQuake began April 28 and concluded Sunday 30. The event included worship services and concerts, some optional seminars, and fun events to choose from to fill in the free time.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.