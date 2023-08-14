To fight or not to fight, that is the question waiting to be answered by two social media giants.
Tech rival Mark Zuckerberg has told X/Twitter owner Elon Musk on Facebook to get serious over their proposed US$1 billion super-fight or "move on."
Zuckerberg also took to Facebook to say he is moving on from the fight idea. He announced Sunday he was giving up on the planning process, saying it was clear to him that Musk wasn't serious about the brawl.
"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date," Zuckerberg said on Facebook.
"Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead."
Zuckerberg and Musk appeared set to battle it out when the latter tweeted that he was "up for a cage fight."
The "cage match" between Musk and Zuckerberg is tentatively scheduled to be held in Las Vegas and might be moving to a larger, well-known venue — the Colosseum in Rome.
TMZ reports, “Sources with direct knowledge confirm again....the Italian Ministry of Culture Office first reached out to Mark Zuckerberg, then the request was forwarded to UFC president Dana White, and there was a follow-up and a call was set for next week.”
“The ministry added, ‘If Zuckerberg and Musk wanted to perform in the Colosseum, they would have to make a non-violent challenge,‘” says TMZ, adding "Our sources are scoffing at this, saying the ministry reached out BECAUSE of the fight challenge.”
UFC president Dana White later confirmed that both men were indeed "serious" about making an MMA showdown, which he is predicting would generate more than $1billion in revenue, happen at some stage this year.
In a statement, the Italian Ministry of Culture Office said, "There has been no formal contact from the ministry nor any written document, even if the news appears tasty, it is unfounded."
However, Zuckerberg is now expressing doubts over the fight taking place after writing in a post on his new social-media site Threads: "If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me."
Musk recently also leaked a screenshot of his private messages with Zuckerberg, who reacted negatively to a request for a "practice bout" at his mansion in Palo Alto.
Zuckerberg built an Octagon at the property earlier this month in preparation for his potential clash with Musk. Media reported the construction left his wife, Priscilla Chan, furious.
In the screenshot of the leaked messages, Zuckerberg responds to Musk's challenge for a practice bout in his Octagon and said: "If you still want to do a real MMA fight, then you should train on your own and let me know when you're ready to compete."
"I don't want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you're going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on."
According to Business Insider, Musk's full reply was: "I have not been practicing much, apart from a brief bout with Lex Fridman today."
'While I think it is very unlikely, given our size difference, perhaps you are a modern-day Bruce Lee and will somehow win."
Zuckerberg also doubted his rival's willingness to entertain a real contest and said Musk should agree or "Otherwise, time to move on."
"I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously," Zuckerberg said.
(1) comment
Is it just me or do Trudeau and Zuckerberg have a "punchable" face?
