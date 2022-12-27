Danielle Smith

The year 2022 will be a seminal reference in the history of Alberta. It retired a premier who had forgotten his conservative roots and it gained a leader who embodied those conservative principles. 

Danielle Smith is truly becoming the Margaret Thatcher of Alberta and could be the same for Canada. If she wants it. But for now, she is managing a revolution of provincial autonomy that is spreading across this vast land.

Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

Please be strong Ms. Premier Smith. We expect the corrupt federal government and their cronies to throw their full support behind unethical, forked-tongue Notley this spring.

You have me and my wife's full support.

Cheers!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

This woman seems like a God send if she stays true and follows through

Perhaps a shining light of hope in the Trudeau / WEFs fascist Orwellian Mordor version of Canada

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

It's great to read a positive piece on the UCP and the new hopeful leader. I hope you are right about a negative response to the NDP. We need a strong UCP win followed by a strong PC win in Ottawa to keep this country afloat until it can be rebuilt - to repair the immense damage and divisiveness sewn by the current fed regime.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Story from someone close to me: Danielle was recently seeking how to best help Ukrainian refugees. Instead of asking others for their opionion, she got into a room with a translator and a group of refugee women (because they are all woman and children - men are conscripted) to hear directly from them. That is what a leader does.

As long as she continue to stay grounded by insisting that she be surrounded by honest advisors - not just ‘yes men’ who tell her what she wants to hear - she has the right stuff to become Alberta’s Thatcher.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Yes, only freedom, I experienced it first hand, sue have a speech, at the opening of her campaign office in Medicine Hat for the bye election, from the box of a pickup truck to boot, after her speech she went through the crowd, shaking hands and looking people straight in the eyes and listened to what us severely normal Albertans had for concerns, she is an amazing woman, smart as can be, and the exact opposite of what we have come

To expect from our

Politicians. She actually cares for

The people who elected her.

