The year 2022 will be a seminal reference in the history of Alberta. It retired a premier who had forgotten his conservative roots and it gained a leader who embodied those conservativeprinciples.
Danielle Smith is truly becoming the Margaret Thatcher of Alberta and could be the same for Canada. If she wants it. But for now, she is managing a revolution of provincial autonomy that is spreading across this vast land.
She is not just the first woman premier of Alberta, but perhaps the first to really believe the policy platform she used to win the support of her party. The late US President Richard Nixon famously, or perhaps infamously, said “run to the right” in the primaries but “run to the center” in a federal election.
Smith has run consistently as a populist conservative and did not seek public office in order to only renounce those ideals for fear of the media backlash.
She has been remarkably courageous in being true to those principles and consistently strong in refusing to apologize for supporting the people of Alberta, and not the mainstream media.
Smith could have conveniently forgotten the Alberta Sovereignty Act, or kicked this controversial can way down the legislative road by talking about implementing it when she had a mandate from the province. By then, it could have been dismissed as just a lot of leadership racehokumthat no one expected to see reified.
But she made it her first order of business and shocked the county — especially Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — by showing how serious she was about standing up for Alberta and not becoming another appendage of the federal government. She has become both a beacon and a symbol of provincial rights.
Some say she is trying to break up Canada by demanding her province stand on its Constitutional rights. But asshe has said, “I’m not talking about leaving Canada, I’m talking about saving Canada.”Of courseshe is, and the AlbertaSovereigntyAct asks for nothing more than the federal government retroceded to Quebec beginning with the “Quiet Revolution” and continuing through its threats to separate.
The act is startlingsimilar tothe Alberta Agenda that was signed by future Prime Minister Stephen Harper in 2001 in an open letter to Canada.
This week she pledged that Albertans will not be coerced to buy electric cars because that is the environmental fetish of themomentand some half-wits think we can make gasoline redundant overnight.
She has bigger fights ahead with the federal government’s arbitrary greenhouse gas cap on Alberta’s energy sector. She will need to be comfortable with the word 'no.'
Unfortunately, a lot of Albertan conservatives are still getting over the disappointment of former Premier Jason Kenney. You might call it a hangover from his authoritarian lockdowns and imprisonments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s probably whya recent pollby Abacus Data found that 25% of Albertans areundecidedtowho to vote for in theupcomingprovincial election.
A lot of those people are United Conservative Party voters who are still disenchanted with Kenney and haven’t noticed that there’s a new administration in Edmonton that’s cleaning house and the legislature. I don’t believe for a nanosecond that Alberta wants to bring back the NDP or Rachel Notley – a combination that would have made the pandemic lockdowns even more destructive.
No, Smith needs to keep on doing what’s she’s doing. Don’t forget the lessons learned on the leadership campaign trial. Remember howfed uppeople were with the government intruding ever more into their lives with vaccine mandates and how governments to continue to encroach on your liberty withgreenenergy plans from hell.
Margaret Thatcher prevailed and rescued Great Britian from decades of welfare statism that was nurtured by both Labour and Conservative governments. This was because she knew she was right and was prepared to stare down theproponents ofthestatusquo.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
(5) comments
Please be strong Ms. Premier Smith. We expect the corrupt federal government and their cronies to throw their full support behind unethical, forked-tongue Notley this spring.
You have me and my wife's full support.
Cheers!
This woman seems like a God send if she stays true and follows through
Perhaps a shining light of hope in the Trudeau / WEFs fascist Orwellian Mordor version of Canada
It's great to read a positive piece on the UCP and the new hopeful leader. I hope you are right about a negative response to the NDP. We need a strong UCP win followed by a strong PC win in Ottawa to keep this country afloat until it can be rebuilt - to repair the immense damage and divisiveness sewn by the current fed regime.
Story from someone close to me: Danielle was recently seeking how to best help Ukrainian refugees. Instead of asking others for their opionion, she got into a room with a translator and a group of refugee women (because they are all woman and children - men are conscripted) to hear directly from them. That is what a leader does.
As long as she continue to stay grounded by insisting that she be surrounded by honest advisors - not just ‘yes men’ who tell her what she wants to hear - she has the right stuff to become Alberta’s Thatcher.
Yes, only freedom, I experienced it first hand, sue have a speech, at the opening of her campaign office in Medicine Hat for the bye election, from the box of a pickup truck to boot, after her speech she went through the crowd, shaking hands and looking people straight in the eyes and listened to what us severely normal Albertans had for concerns, she is an amazing woman, smart as can be, and the exact opposite of what we have come
To expect from our
Politicians. She actually cares for
The people who elected her.
