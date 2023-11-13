ANDRUS: Trudeau's carbon tax unites the country in anger

Once again, our esteemed prime minister has managed to unite the premiers of confederation against him.This time, it’s over his bungled signature policy — the carbon tax.Just to recap, two weeks ago, the federal government held a hastily planned press conference to announce that certain home heating methods (only really used in the Atlantic provinces) would be exempt from the carbon tax.This is despite the recent Supreme Court ruling the carbon tax is not constitutional primarily because it does not include regional carve-outs, and applies evenly across the country.This is also after Minister of Environment Steven Guilbeault refused to provide regional carve-outs to western provinces on things such as clean electricity regulations because all provinces had to follow the same rules.Of course, the Liberals’ 180-degree pivot on the carbon tax has unfolded in the predictable, circus-like fashion that we’ve consistently seen from Ottawa since Justin Trudeau was elected prime minister in 2015In order to quell the immediate outburst of frustration, the government trotted out Minister of Rural Economic Development Gudie Hutchings, who went on CTV’s Question Period and just managed to dig the hole even deeper: “I can tell you, the (Liberal) Atlantic caucus was vocal with what they’ve heard from their constituents and perhaps they need to elect more Liberals in the Prairies so that we can have that conversation, as well.”In other words, if you vote Liberal you pay lower taxes than if you don't vote Liberal.Naturally, that comment set off even more reactions — particularly in the West.Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced the government-owned SaskEnergy would stop collecting and remitting the carbon tax entirely.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has indicated resolutions invoking the Alberta Sovereignty Act are coming.Ontario Premier Doug Ford said carbon taxes should be eliminated across the country.The federal Conservative Party, leading in the polls, introduced a motion in Parliament calling for a carbon tax exemption for all forms of home heating.The motion even garnered the support of Jagmeet Singh and the NDP, who voted in favour.Unfortunately, it failed after the Liberals’, backed by the Bloc Quebecois, voted against it.(Quebec, of course, already has its own cheaper carbon tax, thanks to special permission from the federal Liberals.)Next, the Council of the Federation (which consists of all of Canada’s Premiers) got together and held meetings earlier this week, where they were united in their calls for fair treatment for all provinces in the federal carbon pricing scheme.Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, who chairs the Council, told reporters:“One immediate action that we discussed as premiers that can be taken to address the affordability challenges is to ensure that all Canadians are treated fairly by the federal government when it comes to the federal carbon tax and home heating.”The pressure is mounting on Trudeau to repeal the carbon tax. The Liberals are trailing in the polls, while affordability concerns run wild. His government has refused to back off on policies that are driving energy costs up around the country.Well, unless it benefits him politically!As you know, Project Confederation has long called for a full repeal of the federal carbon tax.We don't want any of these wishy-washy pauses, partial exemptions, regional carve-outs, or corporate welfare subsidies.It's time to get rid of the carbon tax completely.