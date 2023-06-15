Wild fire burning out of control

A wildfire continues to burn out of control in Alberta.

 Alberta government

There are wildfires burning all across Canada and, right on cue, Justin Trudeau is pointing the finger straight at climate change.

“We’re seeing more and more of these fires because of climate change,” stated the prime minister last week.

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

Good excuse to raise carbon taxes again

NOT!

If we had better forest management instead of decades fire suppression it probably wouldn’t be nearly so bad. Forest fires are a natural occurrence but with the moron arsonists about that are rarely caught, the libs have perfect crisis to exploit

