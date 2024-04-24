Opinion

BARBER: Everyone having a millstone of debt is fairness?

The Trudeau Liberals have no plan to reduce debt, just to make that 'ball of debt' bigger for all Canadians
The Trudeau Liberals have no plan to reduce debt, just to make that 'ball of debt' bigger for all CanadiansCourtesy Working Dads
Loading content, please wait...
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland
Budget 2024 marketed as 'fair'
History of Canadian debt
Higher debt now than in times of war and crisis

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news