BARBER: Going down aboard the SS Parti Libéral

Poll after poll shows that Justin Trudeau’s approval by Canadians continues to sink. It's a bit like the long-forgotten wreck of SS Kamloops that, covered with ice, headed toward Isle Royale, was never seen above the waves again. Like the Great Lakes’ freighter, the captain of the Liberal ship will soon run aground only to be pulled under to Davy Jones’ locker. This is the fate that awaits the Liberal party unless drastic measures are soon enacted. One really has to question what has been going on with the inner power circle of the party?Canadian politics after all, have been unduly influenced by the American presidential system which overly emphasizes the individual. But, this is not how the parliamentary system works. Further, we are all poorly served when political messaging reduced into short sound bites aims at rousing emotions, instead of thoughtful consideration of parties’ platforms. This discreditable tactic has both increased in use and become more toxic in recent years. But there are few options left for the SS Parti Libéral.It will be insufficient for the Liberals to simply find someone they can hype as a replacement for Trudeau. Remember this is Trudeau’s Liberal party so, the surrogate probably will be no better. The party needs to seriously switch course. First, put people with experience in key positions and not someone who fits a desired profile that ticks radical boxes. Next, a total revamp of policy positions. We have seen that Trudeau’s mad-cap rush to force Canadians to buy EVs disregards the logistics of supplying the electricity, the insufficiency of charging stations, the serious limits on EV technology due to our climate and the fact the EVs generate pollution both in the manufacturing and the recycling phases of the vehicle’s life. How many millions of taxpayers’ dollars have been wasted on this pipedream? Meanwhile, the strain on the medical and housing systems because of immigration, the carbon tax, damage to international relations, not meeting international commitments and a proliferation of other problems, remain to be addressed — the greatest of which is a legacy of towering debt.With the highest GDP per capita, “Alberta Calling” is not just a slogan to attract workers, it is a wake-up call on Trudeau’s failed policies. A revamped Liberal party is going to have to convince Canadians that they are fiscally accountable, not promoting some pie-in-the-sky utopia but responsible stewardship and understand what constitutes “good governance.” It is a tall order and there is very little time.Dr. A.W. Barber is the former Director of Asian Studies at the University of Calgary. He is internationally active and has wide-ranging interests.