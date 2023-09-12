Trudeau flies home

After two extra nights in India as a result of mechanical problems affecting the PM's CC-150 Polaris, PM Trudeau finally left the sub-continent early Tuesday morning. 

What is it about India and Prime Minister Trudeau?

His delayed departure due to his aircraft's mechanical problems was a further embarrassment after a weekend at the G20 summit hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which he had been isolated, humiliated and had no bilateral meetings with other world leaders. 

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Justin Castro is a sociopath, an egotist and elitist. He had not a single clue how average Canadians are struggling because he has never had to experience life as a normal Canadian, he has been pampered all his life, people who associate with him are scared to speak out or speak up, because he will simply toss them in the trash heap. He has no real true friends, just hangers on, hoping he will toss them a chance to grift, he has never had to work a day in his life, he claims to have been a teacher, he claims to have been a snow board instructor, but his time as a teacher was abruptly ended by a purported scandal, and his instructor days where spent smoking dope and hanging out. This is who the eastern elites put in place as the PM, an easily controlled mental midget who can’t manage his personal life let alone a Country, a man who has taken a once great, prosperous, freedom

Loving nation, and turned it into a pariah on the world stage, a financial basket case, and a nation so divided I’m not sure it can ever recover. Justin Castro had spent us into almost 3rd world status, he is a misogynist who cannot stand strong independent females, he has ruined the family unit, sold the nation out to communists,(he is one himself) and taken our freedoms away. Have I messed anything? I’m guessing I have missed lots? I despise the man, even more than I did his communist step father, his real father, Fidel, was communist as well.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

If the FBI did a personality profile on Trudeau it would be identical to Paul Bernardo

That’s the sickening nightmare we are dealing with in this country

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

That's what we get when Canada's 'naive scientists' elect the narcissist son of a narcissist father.

