What is it about India and Prime Minister Trudeau?
His delayed departure due to his aircraft's mechanical problems was a further embarrassment after a weekend at the G20 summit hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which he had been isolated, humiliated and had no bilateral meetings with other world leaders.
But, Canada has put a pause on an important trade agreement with India (one greatly affecting Saskatchewan.) Further issues of Canadian actions on protecting Indian diplomats in Canada, drugs, human trafficking and Khalistan are major irritants for India.
Trudeau attempted to justify his position by claiming freedom of speech and freedom of protest and was soundly dressed down for his dealings with the trucker’s protest. Trudeau’s real reason for his positions: garnering votes in Canada.
There's a pattern here.
When allied German Chancellor Scholz personally asked Trudeau for help with Germany’s energy crisis, he was sent home empty handed.
The same for Canada’s friend PM Kishida of Japan. Trudeau also criticized Italian PM Meloni for her party’s pro-family position claiming it was anti-sexual minority even though those rights are protected in Italian law. The reason: his ideology.
China’s President Xi sent a delegate, President Putin also sent a delegate but even if they attended, the tensions between Canada, Russia and China would be a tall hurdle to overcome. Trudeau did not get the strong language condemning Russia he wanted, nor further commitments to downgrade the fossil fuel industry. For Trudeau the summit was a failure.
If Trudeau was the only one to face the karma he has created, that would be one thing. However, Canada is paying the price for his self-serving and privileged class views.
If you wish to claim the moral high ground, best be sure your house is not glass. Radioactive and carcinogenic pollution increases in China, to fuel Canada’ green push. Third-world nations need cheap energy to grow out of poverty and cleaner, ethically sourced Canadian energy is denied to friends.
The prime minister is the most important person in any country’s foreign relations. The PM’s job is not to push his/her own views or focus solely on party priorities.
The prime minister is to promote the entire nation and its standing in the complicated world of international affairs. This takes some wisdom and a great deal of diplomacy. Previous PMs both Liberal and Tory managed this important task.
Trudeau’s self-indulgence and self-righteousness has set back Canada’s international efforts and standing.
Dr. A.W. Barber is the former Director of Asian Studies at the University of Calgary. For several years, he lived and travelled in Asian countries, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, the People's Republic of China and India.
(3) comments
Justin Castro is a sociopath, an egotist and elitist. He had not a single clue how average Canadians are struggling because he has never had to experience life as a normal Canadian, he has been pampered all his life, people who associate with him are scared to speak out or speak up, because he will simply toss them in the trash heap. He has no real true friends, just hangers on, hoping he will toss them a chance to grift, he has never had to work a day in his life, he claims to have been a teacher, he claims to have been a snow board instructor, but his time as a teacher was abruptly ended by a purported scandal, and his instructor days where spent smoking dope and hanging out. This is who the eastern elites put in place as the PM, an easily controlled mental midget who can’t manage his personal life let alone a Country, a man who has taken a once great, prosperous, freedom
Loving nation, and turned it into a pariah on the world stage, a financial basket case, and a nation so divided I’m not sure it can ever recover. Justin Castro had spent us into almost 3rd world status, he is a misogynist who cannot stand strong independent females, he has ruined the family unit, sold the nation out to communists,(he is one himself) and taken our freedoms away. Have I messed anything? I’m guessing I have missed lots? I despise the man, even more than I did his communist step father, his real father, Fidel, was communist as well.
If the FBI did a personality profile on Trudeau it would be identical to Paul Bernardo
That’s the sickening nightmare we are dealing with in this country
That's what we get when Canada's 'naive scientists' elect the narcissist son of a narcissist father.
