BARBER: Ottawa wants you to walk

Multiple news outlets inform us Canada will ban the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger cars by 2035. Yep, in less than twelve years! That’s right, never mind that there is no way the infrastructure can be in place for all cars being EV. Never mind there is a massive push by the government to make all sources of energy unreliable, by eliminating cleaner burning natural gas production. And never mind that EV cars are polluting in both production of components and in dealing with spent car parts. Canada is all in on EVs. If you have a job that requires you to travel, your EV car is going to limit your ability to make a living. Did you think you could save money on a family vacation? Unless, you are planning on an exciting time at the local 7/11, you can’t get there from here.Many experts in both the energy field and in the automotive industry have raised serious questions about the push by governments towards EVs. There are questions about EVs in extreme cold and heat, lithium batteries catching fire, the cost, limitations on travel, etc. In various countries the stock of EVs is growing as people simply are not buying them. There are more serious questions about available power supplies to charge all such vehicles even with natural gas electric production. What is perhaps the most important clue to EVs not being the future is Toyota. The largest auto manufacturer in the world rejects EVs and instead, is developing hydrogen-powered autos.Wake up Canada! As recent events clearly demonstrate the carbon tax was nothing but a cash grab by the government, the banning of the internal combustion vehicle will be a folly that negatively impacts Canadians and in particular those of us who keep the lights on. The way out of climate disasters is not limitations, but innovations. The EV push is for those who are connected to get rich. It is not for the average person. When 2035 comes around, we will discover the government’s ban forces us into poverty... just like the carbon tax. As Yogi Bera said, “Déjầ vu all over again”. Dr. A.W. Barber is the former Director of Asian Studies at the University of Calgary. For several years, he lived and travelled in Asian countries, including Hong Kong, Taiwan and the People's Republic of China and India.