Opinion

BARBER: When you rob Peter to pay Paul, Peter packs his bags

Ripping off society's most productive people is not the way to build the economy
Overtax smart people and they are quick to leave the country.
Overtax smart people and they are quick to leave the country.AI/CANVA generated image
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
investors, entrepreneurs flee when the tax burden gets too high
British tax on unrealised profits
Kamala Harris wants to tax unrealised profits

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news