Opinion

BAYNES: Sovereignty beckons, separation only if necessary

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said recently that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s strategy on policies affecting provinces does not reflect co-operative federalism. How true, says writer Jonathan Baynes. Albertans should begin preparing their options.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said recently that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s strategy on policies affecting provinces does not reflect co-operative federalism. How true, says writer Jonathan Baynes. Albertans should begin preparing their options.Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Derek Fildebrandt
Danielle Smith's use of Sovereignty Act
Elements of the Clarity Act

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news