BAYNES: Sovereignty beckons, separation only if necessary

The recent opinion piece on Alberta’s independence movement by Derek Fildebrandt, highlighted the historical volatility of these movements as they react to various forms of malign comment and attempts to keep the west subservient to the Laurentian elites in the east. It is important to recognize that the evolution of the independence movement includes an emphasis on sovereignty more than separation. For, while separation may be required to accomplish sovereignty, there is a scenario where sovereignty could be achieved with a redefined relationship with Canada. We should be ready for both potential futures, and it is not too early to start.Independence movements after all are easily “dampened” with the smallest indication of western support from the federal government. If Poilievre and the conservatives form government in the next election, will the independence movement lose momentum until the next emergency, or is there another way forward for the Alberta independence movements?Premier Danielle Smith' implementation of the Alberta Sovereignty Act within a “united” Canada, highlights the scenario of sovereignty within Canada. Is this what Albertans want? Is this possible? How will this affect the independence movement and are there supporters of Alberta independence within Canada, or are they all separatists? In an unhealthy relationship separation or divorce is often the best and only option. At other times, putting stronger boundaries in place and redefining the nature of the relationship are what’s needed.It seems that Smith has set Alberta on the path to relationship counselling with Canada. The outcome will either be a stronger Alberta and a redefined relationship with Canada, or we enter into divorce proceedings.One group within the independence movement, the Alberta Prosperity Project, is refreshing its brand to address these two scenarios, that is — a sovereign Alberta within Canada — or outside it. While the separatist perspective is appealing and must remain an option, the process to get to a renegotiated and healthier relationship with Canada will involve a number of steps and will include putting clear boundaries around things like an Alberta Pension Plan, Alberta tax collection, Alberta policing, Alberta employment Insurance, Alberta independent banking, Alberta judicial Independence, Alberta international trade and market access. These can all happen within Canada.Should a federal government seek to block Alberta in its pursuit of prosperity and self-determination is there a legal mechanism in place to provide the necessary leverage for Alberta?The Clarity Act, formally known as Bill C-20, was enacted by the Canadian government in 2000 to establish clear rules for any province that wishes to secede from Canada. The act was a response to the ambiguous referendums held in Quebec in the 1980s and 1990s regarding its independence. The key elements of the Clarity Act are:Clear Question Requirement: It requires that any future referendums on secession must pose a clear, unambiguous question about secession. This means the question cannot merely suggest negotiating for more powers within Canada; it must directly address the issue of secession.Majority Clarity: The Act does not specify what constitutes a “clear majority,” but it implies that more than a simple majority might be necessary to proceed with secession. The interpretation of a “clear majority” is left to the federal parliament to decide.Role of the House of Commons: The Canadian House of Commons is given the power to determine whether the question posed in a secession referendum is clear and whether the outcome represents a clear majority for secession.Negotiation Obligations: If both the question and the majority meet the established criteria of clarity, the federal government is obligated to enter into negotiations regarding secession.Consideration of All Relevant Opinions: In determining the clarity of the question and the majority, the views of various political and social groups, including Indigenous peoples, must be considered.I absolutely echo Fildebrandt’s closing remarks that “Alberta can build a house capable of standing on its own two feet for when that time comes.” But, this time is coming quickly and Albertans want to see the full implementation of the Alberta Sovereignty Act before the federal election in 2025. If Danielle Smith can accomplish this, any referendum on independence becomes an easier final step, if needed.Jonathan Baynes is the new CEO for the Alberta Prosperity Project, a not for profit education society committed to building a movement of supporters and educating Albertans towards a Sovereign Alberta within Canada or outside it.