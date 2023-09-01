We’re thrilled Blacklock’s Reporter is asking all the right questions, in all the right ways, to shine the light of truth on the Trudeau government’s plan to confiscate legally-acquired property from ordinary Canadians.
But please, let’s stop using Trudeau’s vacuous description of this hair-brained program.
This is a 'Firearms Confiscation Compensation Scheme,' and the government has no clue how to deliver it, a situation that remains unchanged through three different public safety ministers in as many years.
Blacklock’s quotes a report stating what we’ve told the government for generations. Confiscating firearms from the people who aren’t committing the crimes, while reducing and eliminating prison sentences for those who commit them, is an asinine approach to public safety.
It’s no surprise the report says one third of those affected say they will only comply because it’s mandatory, or that 12% state they refuse to comply at all.
It’s surprising those numbers aren’t higher. Our numbers are.
“Many had sympathy for affected owners and felt it was unfair to target people who had initially acquired their guns legally,” the report states.
It’s this fundamental unfairness that gives rise to those numbers.
Gun bans and attacks on Canada’s firearms community are very popular in urban centers where shootings are terrifyingly commonplace due to Trudeau’s failure, as a Globe and Mail editorial stated last week.
Even when an urban voter grasps the fundamental truth that attacking licenced gun owners is the wrong approach, they fall back on the lie that, “Well, at least Trudeau is doing something.”
They don’t understand Trudeau is weaponizing their fear so he can gain their votes. Banning guns is a proven vote-winning wedge issue for the Liberal Party.
In every election since at least 1990, the Liberals have — usually with great success — scared the people who know the least about guns into being afraid of the experts in the safe storage, use and handling of firearms: Canada’s 2.3 million federally licenced, RCMP-vetted firearms owners.
With a federal election in the offing, Trudeau and his Liberal Party are doing what they do best, dividing Canadians and pitting them against one another.
Is it a surprise Trudeau’s gun bans have zero effect on Canada’s soaring violent crime rates?
Not to the Canadian Shooting Sports Association. It’s the wholly predictable outcome of Trudeau’s failure to take public safety seriously, beyond how he can weaponize peoples’ fear in his electoral favour.
Perhaps the greatest irony of Trudeau’s fatuous May 1, 2020, gun ban pronouncement is that not a single one of those now-banned firearms was ever confiscated.
They sit, safely and securely stored in the homes of federally-licensed RCMP-vetted firearms owners, just as they did the day before Trudeau’s grand pronouncement.
This is Trudeau 101.
Make a grand pronouncement along with even more grandiose promises.
Repeat those pronouncements, ad nauseam.
Pretend he’s done something to “keep Canadians safe” from drug dealers, gang members and other violent offenders and ignore every reporter that dares question his nonsense narrative.
Fact: One year after Trudeau’s Order in Council gun ban pronouncement, British Columbia’s Lower Mainland was Ground Zero for a drug gang turf war that saw ten very public murders and attempted murders committed in a single month.
No gun ban announcement from Trudeau, past, present or future, will stop the next wave of gang violence because Trudeau’s nonsensical approach cannot stop, nor is it intended to stop drug dealers, gang members or other violent repeat offenders from committing their vile acts.
Trudeau’s entire premise on public safety is unhinged from reality. It is unfair to those who jump through every government hoop, decade after decade, so they can practice their cultural and historic traditions, including hunting and fishing.
Canada has a long tradition of Olympic medal-winners in the shooting sports.
We will never see another Canadian Olympic sport shooting medalist because Trudeau’s gun bans and ‘handgun freezes’ make it impossible for new people to enter these world-class sports.
Justin Trudeau, that is not a legacy to be proud of, it’s a legacy that should leave you hanging your head in shame.
(2) comments
I have to question the validity of the polls on gun confiscation. I'm not a gun owner, but if I was, I'd be telling the pollster " Of course I'll hand in my guns" as I'm digging a hole under the house to hid them.
It’s interesting to me that every vehicle in Canada doesn’t have a breathalyzer interlock? If it saves even one life right? And alcohol, is this something we need in society? It sure seems to harm many.
The point I’m getting at here, is that we take risks participating in society every day. Risks that we all justify as worthwhile to live the lives we want to live. I prioritize freedom over (perceived) safety because I know that the government or any other group can not guarantee my safety whether they take away freedoms or not.
Say NO to the nanny state and YES to freedom.
