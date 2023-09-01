Susan Nattrass

Introduced to trap shooting by her father Floyd, Susan Nattrass OC (born in Medicine Hat) has gone on to be one of Canada's most successful Olympic competitors, having represented Canada in no less than six Olympic Games since 1976. Under the firearms laws introduced by the Trudeau government, how hard would it be for another talented young shooter to follow in her footsteps, asks writer Tony Bernardo.

 Susan Nattrass webpage

We’re thrilled Blacklock’s Reporter is asking all the right questions, in all the right ways, to shine the light of truth on the Trudeau government’s plan to confiscate legally-acquired property from ordinary Canadians.

But please, let’s stop using Trudeau’s vacuous description of this hair-brained program.

Police line do not cross

The Trudeau gun-grab laws do nothing to combat street crime.

gporter
gporter

I have to question the validity of the polls on gun confiscation. I'm not a gun owner, but if I was, I'd be telling the pollster " Of course I'll hand in my guns" as I'm digging a hole under the house to hid them.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

It’s interesting to me that every vehicle in Canada doesn’t have a breathalyzer interlock? If it saves even one life right? And alcohol, is this something we need in society? It sure seems to harm many.

The point I’m getting at here, is that we take risks participating in society every day. Risks that we all justify as worthwhile to live the lives we want to live. I prioritize freedom over (perceived) safety because I know that the government or any other group can not guarantee my safety whether they take away freedoms or not.

Say NO to the nanny state and YES to freedom.

