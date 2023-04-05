Stollery Children's Hospital

Stollery Children's Hospital, Edmonton

 Alberta Health Services

Throughout the Alberta government’s response to COVID-19, I had a problem with the health restrictions. My biggest concern was the broader societal impacts, like declining mental health, communities evaporating — especially faith-based ones — and divided families and relationships. Fear of the actual virus was secondary.

As a married, working, Christian mother of two children, my family and I followed most of the health measures and we worked from home. We inevitably felt the government’s response was harsh, given the perceived risk of death from COVID.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Free Canada
Free Canada

I understand the China Virus was real. I had one family member hospitalized. Anti colonial antibodies made her better in 48 hours. And a friend had their 3 year old hospitalized with post COVID. I heard an Emergency room nurse say it best. She said for 90% of people COVID is just a bad cold. But for some people it was terrible. Now…bad flu seasons have come and gone many times in the past. H1N1 was also bad. The hospitalization and death number now show, COVID was serious, as all bad Flu’s are. However, it was not the Spanish Flu. And never did we have dead bodies in the streets like the propaganda pictures we saw from China. So……what the heck happened here. I can’t wait to read Preston Mannings detailed report.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.