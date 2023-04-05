Throughout the Alberta government’s response to COVID-19, I had a problem with the health restrictions. My biggest concern was the broader societal impacts, like declining mental health, communities evaporating — especially faith-based ones — and divided families and relationships. Fear of the actual virus was secondary.
As a married, working, Christian mother of two children, my family and I followed most of the health measures and we worked from home. We inevitably felt the government’s response was harsh, given the perceived risk of death from COVID.
While I had my hands full managing work, taking care of children, and domestic activity at the height of the restrictions and during school closures, I found time to write letters to all levels of government, news publications, and even attended a couple of protests. Like many, my concerns largely fell on deaf ears.
I wondered if I or a member of my family became gravely ill with the virus, would my stance change? Would I suddenly be “OK” with the restrictions, covered faces in public and in my children’s school, and the media’s unusually incessant push to vaccinate every person on Earth?
I had to find out. The reality of the virus descended upon our family in October 2021, hammering us on many levels. It started with my husband being hospitalized with pneumonia and testing positive for COVID, followed by a 14-day isolation period for me and our children as a result of being close contacts.
I had been experiencing COVID symptoms and while I did not get tested — the isolation requirement would have been the same either way, and the last thing I wanted to do was contribute to case counts and more restrictions — it was later revealed I had it, too.
Nearly two months afterward, I continued to experience fatigue, a slightly elevated temperature and loss of taste and smell. You wouldn’t think of it, but taste and smell loss has a lot of practical day-to-day disadvantages.
The real kicker was our youngest child who, along with his brother, did not appear to be sick at all during the time we had COVID in our home, but became suddenly and severely ill weeks later. He contracted the rare post-COVID multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C).
It started with a high fever, followed by swollen lymph nodes, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, rash on many areas of his body, and pink eye. We took him to the Stollery Children’s Hospital emergency, where he was diagnosed.
I stayed with him in the hospital for a week, including two nights in the ICU. It was one of the most traumatic experiences of our lives.
I was told different things by staff who delivered excellent, responsive, and compassionate care. I was told that MIS-C is rare, but at the time my son was the sixth child to be admitted with it in Edmonton that week, and one of about 20 in recent months. I was told statistically, all children recover, but it takes time.
I was told it didn’t matter when or how much viral load the other person he may have gotten COVID from was carrying, as MIS-C is a delayed “over” immune response to a past infection. It would not have mattered when or how he was exposed. His body was “set up” to have this reaction regardless, which unfortunately, included some heart inflammation.
I was told the only thing that could have prevented MIS-C was for him to have had the COVID vaccine, which, at the time of hospitalization, was not being offered to children his age.
I was also told that many children globally who got MIS-C lived in communities with low vaccination rates. Texas, for example, had high MIS-C rates.
While in the hospital, I thought I may do a “180” on my thoughts and feelings on how medical interventions on our bodies should never be mandated and should be private. I thought I may magically be “OK” with showing vaccine passports to access public spaces.
It turns out that, no, I did not change my stance.
This, despite a poignant moment I shared with the ICU nurse, who provided me with much-needed comfort when I was frequently bursting into tears at witnessing the nightmare unfolding before me. She hugged me while donning extensive PPE, and was completely non-judgmental when I shared how upset I had been with ongoing restrictions. She assured me the restrictions were necessary, but only temporary.
Hearing her words, I could see and have compassion for medical staff and the public who supported taking a very serious and cautious approach to managing the virus.
I still couldn’t reconcile, though, why all of society needed to be completely unraveled, and in many ways, irrevocably damaged.
These thoughts still haunt me, astonishingly, even after the trauma our family experienced, given the uncertainty of how this condition may affect my son in the future. He made a complete recovery and, God-willing, he will continue to live a healthy and normal life.
Our family emergency would have been more manageable had we been able to access the usual support of our church community or if I had felt comfortable putting out a call to friends and family on social media for help.
I could not access those supports at that time, not only because of the government-mandated restrictions on in-person interactions, but also because of the social stigma that existed around contracting the virus.
The impending judgment (real or perceived) we as parents were somehow to blame, that we were not cautious enough, was too much to consider reaching out to others for help during our difficult time.
While some extended family chose not to call when my husband and son were in the hospital, thankfully, some did reach out and provided us with beautiful, unconditional support.
No matter how vicious or deadly a virus is, there are convictions that run deep for those who value freedom and personal autonomy.
I understand the China Virus was real. I had one family member hospitalized. Anti colonial antibodies made her better in 48 hours. And a friend had their 3 year old hospitalized with post COVID. I heard an Emergency room nurse say it best. She said for 90% of people COVID is just a bad cold. But for some people it was terrible. Now…bad flu seasons have come and gone many times in the past. H1N1 was also bad. The hospitalization and death number now show, COVID was serious, as all bad Flu’s are. However, it was not the Spanish Flu. And never did we have dead bodies in the streets like the propaganda pictures we saw from China. So……what the heck happened here. I can’t wait to read Preston Mannings detailed report.
