Peter Gzowski

Edmonton writer Nancy Boyko laments that gone are the days when Peter Gzowski set the tone on CBC Radio.

I grew up listening to CBC Radio. The sound of the late Peter Gzowski emanated from my mom’s kitchen radio when I was a child playing in the next room. The sound of Gzowski’s voice still feels like home.

Nancy Boyko

I remember listening gleefully every morning on CBC Radio getting ready for elementary school on super cold Alberta mornings, to the sound of “no school buses running” in our local county. That meant a lazy day at home watching TV.

(7) comments

ourindividualrights
ourindividualrights

Well written and heartening article. Unfortunately CBC has been a politically motivated organization for decades. Their deceit came to my community during the Lyell Island blockades in 1986. I would change the cliche...Lies, more lies and statistics to " Lies, more Lies and CBC!

That it took Covid to wake up the writer is unfortunate, as for many of us, freedoms are gone, untested and lethal gene therapies have been coerced into billions of people.

For those that took the mRNA vaccines without questioning are likely the people that voted our Supreme Leader (Justin) into power. These people will receive no sympathy from me. However, I hope they suffer in an eternal hell for allowing these poisonous, experimental cocktails to be injected into their children, both born and unborn. I would add "Thou shalt never trust thy governments" to the Ten Commandments. After that I would add "Thou shalt educate yourself and question everything.

Informed Consent for 12 year olds..... what kind of medical system allows that sort of idiocy?

We agree on Marime Bernier and we need to have him in parliament. Would be nice if the PPC and Conservatives could agree on a couple of riding's they won't compete in. Honesty in parliament would be a breath of fresh air.

Danielle Smith is intelligent and, in my opinion, genuinely loves her province.

Linda

RafterKW
RafterKW

Thank you for an excellent article which hit close to home and brought back lots of warm memories. It it sad how vast the gulf has grown between what the CBC was (Frum, Enright, Lou Finlay, Halton, Kent, Murphy, heck even Cherry) and what it now is. They are a mockery of “professional journalism”.

guest356
guest356

Well said Nancy, I too have become involved in the political process with the UCP for very similar reasons. Plus, I have grandchildren that I am concerned will have a compromised future if the status quo and this identity focussed political environment continues. A pertinent, accurate and empathetic article for many people.

eshea
eshea

I have a friend who are staunch CBC supporters(I don't know why or how) but he always defends the odd topic they listen to as somehow redeeming of all the other trash they spew.(he loved Peter Gzowski as well)

I have several TV sources and CBC(as well as CTV and Global) have all been deleted from the channels lineup available. I will not allow that brain rot and never ending left wing lunacy and misdirecting topics in my house even inadvertently.

I will forward this article to my left leaning friend and hopefully your movement will inspire them to at least have a look at their internal bias or wishes for the past.

Others I have spoken to say polite things and say they don't mind some of the content that is informative but they do admit disgust with the blaming all of us humans on the state of the climate or woke whatever.

When I push them to tell me why we have so many problems in Canada that are not dealt with but CBC gets $1.3billion, and the others $600million in subsidies they have little to stand on.

No Media outlet should receive government subsidy, ever!

My vote in Ontario will not be for Doug Ford but for a real conservative. Federally I love Max as the most conservative of the bunch but Pierre Poilievre will get my vote to hopefully get a majority and get rid of this toxic leadership Federally.

If Danielle keeps up her courage and does as she says, I may move to Alberta if I stay in Canada at all- She is the leader Alberta and then Canada needs.

Great article... Thanks!

Ourdpkmg
Ourdpkmg

The person writing this article did so in an articulate, well reasoned manner.....full marks to her.

The story is a common one and all I can really say is to repeat the old adage:

"If you are 20 years old and not a liberal, then you have no heart. If you are 50 years old and not a conservative, then you have no brain"

GW Epema
GW Epema

I never missed Cross Country Checkup when Rex was host-it was a great listen, every time. Then he left (retired,fired?). The new guy couldn't cut it far as I'm concerned, too bland. Pity.

nocows
nocows

Great article, now get Danelle to get tough with Ottawa. We Albertans do not need to play nice with a mini dictator.

