I grew up listening to CBC Radio. The sound of the late Peter Gzowski emanated from my mom’s kitchen radio when I was a child playing in the next room. The sound of Gzowski’s voice still feels like home.
I remember listening gleefully every morning on CBC Radio getting ready for elementary school on super cold Alberta mornings, to the sound of “no school buses running” in our local county. That meant a lazy day at home watching TV.
As I grew older and moved to the city to attend university, I continued listening to CBC Radio in the morning to get my daily dose of news and weather, and in my free time, often tuned into CBC Radio music programs promoting independent artists. Brave New Waves was one of my favourites.
After getting married and having children, I would often listen to CBC Radio on my way to work (loved CBC Radio 2 and all the great Canadian bands showcased). I was reduced to tears many times over the years listening to The Vinyl Cafe stories about Dave and Morley.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and I was suddenly working from home daily, I was able to tune in to CBC Radio even more. At first, it was great… but then it seemed more and more that the story topics just weren’t resonating with me anymore.
Before I say this, please know I accept people of all walks of life, sexual orientation, etc. Some of my closest friends in university were gay and you know what? It was a complete non-issue. No one cared. No one even talked much about it being an issue. Everyone just kind of hung out and didn’t care about who people liked or what they did in their private time.
Same with my work, it seems I’ve almost always worked on a team with a gay woman or man and it's the same thing. It doesn’t matter, we’re at work to do a job and no one cares about any of that stuff. Same goes for the colour of someone’s skin or ethnicity. No one cares!
Now, though, it seems that CBC Radio has embraced celebrating “diversity” in such a big way the stories are becoming less and less relatable to average, ordinary Canadians. During the pandemic restrictions, it seemed CBC Radio stories were more and more about people transitioning to another gender, or people who wanted to be another gender, or people who later in life decided they didn’t want to be a “man” or a “woman” anymore.
I always enjoyed that CBC Radio would air stories about people from all walks of life, but it seemed that this group was getting more and more air time.
And then, as the pandemic restrictions wore on, the saddest thing of all was that CBC Radio was only sharing one perspective — “stay home, stay safe,” don’t question any of this, especially don’t mention how maybe locking everyone up for months and months is going to have some negative, societal effects. Especially on kids — like on my kids.
There was never a story about how masks are hard to breathe in, impede communication, impact childrens' learning, and quite frankly ruin normal human interaction. Not even one story that shared one of the many medical studies showing masks do more harm than good, like this study. Or even one interview from an occupational health and safety expert like Chris Schaefer who could prove prolonged mask usage does more harm than good.
So sad. Suddenly, my daily CBC Radio news was tainted with shaming people who questioned any of the COVID-19 related government and health authority responses. Why weren’t they communicating various perspectives?
As time wore on, I started to notice an insidious, positive bias towards the New Democratic Party (NDP) in Alberta (for example), and away from the United Conservative Party (UCP.) As the bizarre and extreme COVID-19 related restrictions wore on, I started to look into what these parties stand for, and their style of governing.
I started to pay attention to local politics, rather than just blindly voting NDP or Liberal like I had for years. I was unhappy with former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s approach to the pandemic and not taking a lighter touch like Governor Ron DeSantis in Florida or Governor Kristi Noem in South Dakota. I was horrified Rachel Notley and the NDP that I had supported for years actually wanted more restrictions on our private lives.
I soon came to realize I much prefer less government interference in our daily lives. No, I don’t need the chief medical officer of Health to tell me who I can and can’t have in my private home. No, I don’t need to be told my children can’t breathe freely at school and outside and be forced to wear masks all day when they’re perfectly healthy (or even COVID-19 recovered.) Insane.
So, I did a 180 and bought a UCP membership (first time ever being a political party member,) and voted Jason Kenney out and Danielle Smith in.
Where does CBC Radio fit into all of this? True confession, I still listen to the CBC Radio morning program, but they relentlessly attack Premier Smith and the UCP and have zero positive news about her or her party.
I attended many Smith rallies leading up to the UCP leadership election in 2022 and even met her briefly in person at her and her husband’s restaurant in High River. And I can tell you without a doubt, she’s a common sense, rock solid, down-to-earth leader and probably the best thing that has ever happened to Alberta!
This February 9 press conference is a perfect example of Smith showing her clearly effective leadership, communicating well, basically showing her awesomeness. What happens the next morning on CBC Radio? They pick one small topic from the presser — the pilot to help clean up old oil and gas wells — put a negative spin on it, then play a clip of Rachel Notley saying it rewards polluters. What?
I’ve since gravitated away from CBC Radio and now listen almost exclusively to independent voices, like True North, Rebel News (yes, I know they’re a bit sensationalist at times, but they do a good job getting a conservative message out there and challenge politicians of all stripes), Trish Wood is Critical, and the Shaun Newman Podcast, amongst others.
It’s been great hearing other perspectives, but I still kind of mourn my beloved CBC Radio. It served me well for so long, and I am a little bit heartbroken they've taken such an extreme left-wing bent on so many topics.
So what’s next for me? Well, I signed up to be a UCP door knocker for the May 2023 election, and am publishing some of my thoughts independently. I feel I can no longer stay silent.
Not sure where this will all go, but my hope is our province and country start moving back to a more “sane” approach to governing … and maybe our public media like CBC will start shifting gears and better representing their listeners.
Nancy Boyko lives with her husband and two children in the Elmwood neighbourhood of Edmonton.
Well written and heartening article. Unfortunately CBC has been a politically motivated organization for decades. Their deceit came to my community during the Lyell Island blockades in 1986. I would change the cliche...Lies, more lies and statistics to " Lies, more Lies and CBC!
That it took Covid to wake up the writer is unfortunate, as for many of us, freedoms are gone, untested and lethal gene therapies have been coerced into billions of people.
For those that took the mRNA vaccines without questioning are likely the people that voted our Supreme Leader (Justin) into power. These people will receive no sympathy from me. However, I hope they suffer in an eternal hell for allowing these poisonous, experimental cocktails to be injected into their children, both born and unborn. I would add "Thou shalt never trust thy governments" to the Ten Commandments. After that I would add "Thou shalt educate yourself and question everything.
Informed Consent for 12 year olds..... what kind of medical system allows that sort of idiocy?
We agree on Marime Bernier and we need to have him in parliament. Would be nice if the PPC and Conservatives could agree on a couple of riding's they won't compete in. Honesty in parliament would be a breath of fresh air.
Danielle Smith is intelligent and, in my opinion, genuinely loves her province.
Linda
Thank you for an excellent article which hit close to home and brought back lots of warm memories. It it sad how vast the gulf has grown between what the CBC was (Frum, Enright, Lou Finlay, Halton, Kent, Murphy, heck even Cherry) and what it now is. They are a mockery of “professional journalism”.
Well said Nancy, I too have become involved in the political process with the UCP for very similar reasons. Plus, I have grandchildren that I am concerned will have a compromised future if the status quo and this identity focussed political environment continues. A pertinent, accurate and empathetic article for many people.
I have a friend who are staunch CBC supporters(I don't know why or how) but he always defends the odd topic they listen to as somehow redeeming of all the other trash they spew.(he loved Peter Gzowski as well)
I have several TV sources and CBC(as well as CTV and Global) have all been deleted from the channels lineup available. I will not allow that brain rot and never ending left wing lunacy and misdirecting topics in my house even inadvertently.
I will forward this article to my left leaning friend and hopefully your movement will inspire them to at least have a look at their internal bias or wishes for the past.
Others I have spoken to say polite things and say they don't mind some of the content that is informative but they do admit disgust with the blaming all of us humans on the state of the climate or woke whatever.
When I push them to tell me why we have so many problems in Canada that are not dealt with but CBC gets $1.3billion, and the others $600million in subsidies they have little to stand on.
No Media outlet should receive government subsidy, ever!
My vote in Ontario will not be for Doug Ford but for a real conservative. Federally I love Max as the most conservative of the bunch but Pierre Poilievre will get my vote to hopefully get a majority and get rid of this toxic leadership Federally.
If Danielle keeps up her courage and does as she says, I may move to Alberta if I stay in Canada at all- She is the leader Alberta and then Canada needs.
Great article... Thanks!
The person writing this article did so in an articulate, well reasoned manner.....full marks to her.
The story is a common one and all I can really say is to repeat the old adage:
"If you are 20 years old and not a liberal, then you have no heart. If you are 50 years old and not a conservative, then you have no brain"
I never missed Cross Country Checkup when Rex was host-it was a great listen, every time. Then he left (retired,fired?). The new guy couldn't cut it far as I'm concerned, too bland. Pity.
Great article, now get Danelle to get tough with Ottawa. We Albertans do not need to play nice with a mini dictator.
