I used to vote NDP by default. I also embarrassingly voted Liberal in 2015 and helped get Prime Minister Trudeau elected (oops!) I can see now I was influenced by CBC Radio, which has a strong bias towards the NDP and Liberals and against conservatives.
My late father’s influence likely affected my voting preferences. As an immigrant who moved to rural Alberta at a young age, he farmed for decades and worked in the oil and gas industry. He used to tell me to vote for “ABC.” That means “Anybody But Conservative.” He respected Grant Notley and Rachel Notley, too, when she first started in politics. He would say he was only ever a “Diefenbaker conservative.”
My dad’s perception of some conservatives was they were arrogant, individualistic, 'big money' types that didn’t care about the 'little guy.” Definitely not the party of average, ordinary working Albertans and definitely not the party of farmers. Conservatives were for the affluent.
I carried that bias for years. But, my perception started to shift when Andrew Scheer ran for the federal Conservatives. I could see in him someone with family values and as a married mother with small children, that appealed to me. So, I voted Conservative for the first time.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, I was concerned, but it didn’t take long before I was mortified the government was placing so many bizarre restrictions on our private lives and our kids’ lives.
While Alberta was governed by conservatives, I couldn’t believe Rachel Notley’s NDP wanted more restrictions. My own NDP MLA ignored my countless emails to do something to stop the mandates. When I spoke to the MLA assistant, it seemed like he thought I was nuts for having any problems with the restrictions.
A voice of reason was Danielle Smith on 630 CHED. When she spoke about the restrictions, she was reading my mind: Why are we doing this? Is this necessary? What are other doctors saying? Is there a better way?
I listened to Danielle continuously and tuned in to other independent conservative news outlets. Unlike CBC, a lot of what they said made sense and resonated with me.
I learned Alberta oil and gas is ethically produced, adheres to strict environmental regulations, and that energy security can lift people out of poverty. We can all benefit when we supply ethical Alberta oil to the world while working to find reasonable alternatives.
The NDP, on the other hand, likes a “one-size-fits-all” approach to governing.
It started with COVID: it didn’t matter if children were naturally immune, Rachel Notley wanted to go door-to-door to vaccinate 'every' Albertan.
Sarah Hoffman, NDP deputy leader and Education critic, wanted 'all' kids to wear KN95 masks in schools. This, after my son had recovered from a severe, post-COVID complication that required hospitalization. Afterwards, he was still treated as “contaminated by default” at school and on the bus, and forced to suffocate daily with clearly useless breathing barriers … and now the NDP wanted him to wear an even more industrial breathing barrier?!
Parents had no say, as I quickly learned from speaking to our school board trustee and Chief Superintendent’s office.
When listening to NDP MLAs speak in the legislature (usually muffled behind their dehumanizing face masks,) it’s clear they care very little about individual choice or circumstances. It’s all about doing what’s in the best interest of the 'greater good.'
It’s about 'saving the healthcare system' instead of fixing it, or it’s about 'saving the world from climate disaster' instead of looking at alternatives. It’s about accusing a pastor of not being 'inclusive and caring' enough when he says it’s immoral for grown men dressed up as borderline prostitutes to read to small children in a public library.
When the NDP supports the carbon tax, they forget not everyone lives close to amenities. Our family is fortunate that we live close to almost everything we need (Hey, the “15-minute city” dream!) but many who live in rural Alberta where I grew up don’t have that luxury and don’t appreciate a tax that makes everything exponentially more expensive.
Danielle Smith as premier is therefore like a breath of fresh air and such a relief. Finally, a leader who respects individual choice and responsibility. A leader who recognizes and champions the cleanest and most ethically produced oil and gas on the planet while also promoting green energy innovators. A leader who recognizes a problematic healthcare system and has made immediate and measurable changes.
She's a leader who is friendly and approachable, like when I had the opportunity to chat with her in her and her husband’s dining car restaurant in High River. She gave me her undivided attention. I shared my concerns, I know she listened. It’s clear from her policies, communications and governing style that she heard me.
This is the same woman who gets attacked daily in the news by left-leaning media and the NDP that appears to be resorting to blatant lies now.
I follow my NDP MLA on social media and am getting better at spotting inaccuracies and the virtue signaling presented as caring when really, it’s about control. Controlling everything: how goods and resources are distributed, what types of schools and education are available, our speech, which 'experts get to decide what everyone else can or can’t do — regardless of the topic — whether it’s healthcare or the environment.
The dictionary defines authoritarianism as “the enforcement or advocacy of strict obedience to authority at the expense of personal freedom.” Altruism is defined as “the belief in or practice of disinterested and selfless concern for the well-being of others.”
The NDP likes to frame their policies in altruism — and at first glance, it looks and feels pretty good, like yeah, I’m saving the world! Or yeah, I’m protecting everyone with my little paper mask! But then, as reality, data, logic — and what I know in my heart to be true — kicks in, it’s actually thinly veiled authoritarianism.
It’s not kind, open, understanding, and listening like Danielle was with me that day in High River. Or how she listened to countless Albertans on her talk show.
Instead, it’s silence from my NDP MLA when calling or emailing for help. It’s brutal attacks that are contrary to real, moral and virtuous reasons for protecting children or ensuring the best quality of life and energy security for all.
I look forward to making the best choice for me and my family in the May provincial election — it’s going to be common-sense conservative all the way for this mom!
