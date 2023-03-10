Little girl with mask

A child in a medical mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

 https://www.vperemen.com

I used to vote NDP by default. I also embarrassingly voted Liberal in 2015 and helped get Prime Minister Trudeau elected (oops!) I can see now I was influenced by CBC Radio, which has a strong bias towards the NDP and Liberals and against conservatives.

My late father’s influence likely affected my voting preferences. As an immigrant who moved to rural Alberta at a young age, he farmed for decades and worked in the oil and gas industry. He used to tell me to vote for “ABC.” That means “Anybody But Conservative.” He respected Grant Notley and Rachel Notley, too, when she first started in politics. He would say he was only ever a “Diefenbaker conservative.”

Sarah Hoffman

NDP MLA Sarah Hoffman (source: CBC)
The Dining Car at High River

Writer Nancy Boyko recalls with satisfaction a conversation she had with Danielle Smith before she became premier, at the restaurant she and her husband operate in High River.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.