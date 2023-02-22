Canadian Trucker Convoy

Freedom Road: Canadian truckers took their protest over vaccine mandates to Ottawa in February 2022, which led ultimately to the Liberal government invoking the Emergencies [War Measures] Act. 

I continue to be in awe of broadcasters like the CBC, and of Liberal or NDP politicians, all of whom are dumbfounded as to why so many people descended upon Ottawa in January 2022 for the Freedom Trucker Convoy.

Now that the Public Order Emergency Commission found the government's use of the Emergencies [War Measures] Act was appropriate, I want to share what I think the convoy was about, and what was completely "inappropriate" about what led up to it.

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Ourdpkmg
Ourdpkmg

While I empathize with the writer's position, whatever the Convoy transformed into over its course, I do not agree with the writer's premise.

The convoy started with a changed requirement for cross border truckers to get vaccinated in order to cross the border. This was an idiotic change as the truckers had been crossing the border prior to the vaccines availability as it was essential to maintain the country - and there were no serious outbreaks resulting from this. In the time after the vaccine became available, truckers continued - many of them unvaccinated - to cross the border regularly, along with other workers deemed essential, again without any major outbreak occurring as a result.

Then, the vaccine mandate came in and logically the truckers, having initially been forced to travel UN-vaccinated without issue, saw no point in being vaccinated at that point and justly resented having their livelihood taken from them if they chose not to be vaccinated..

That's what started it. An idiotic prime minister, making an idiotic change in policy and then refusing even to talk to the protestors or deal with them, right up to the point where the protest became large and intractable.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Canada is a full blown fascist terrorist dictatorship country

Our “leader” PM is a psychotic pedophile taking orders from WEF to kill this country and it’s people

Our institutions have proven to be less than worthless

I will not comply with anything the maggots say

Report Add Reply
JGL
JGL

Sugar coat the truth much?

Sounds like this reporter doesn't have a clue what is really going on. Wake Up!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.