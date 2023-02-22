I continue to be in awe of broadcasters like the CBC, and of Liberal or NDP politicians, all of whom are dumbfounded as to why so many people descended upon Ottawa in January 2022 for the Freedom Trucker Convoy.
Now that the Public Order Emergency Commission found the government's use of the Emergencies [War Measures] Act was appropriate, I want to share what I think the convoy was about, and what was completely "inappropriate" about what led up to it.
And no, it was not just about freedom, and I certainly don't buy into the argument there was anything nefarious, like attempting to overthrow the government.
No. I just suspect many people, myself included, wanted their humanity back. Pure and simple. I don't understand why so many on the left or in legacy media just don't get this. We endured dehumanizing and ineffective health protocols for two years, and it was time to let the government know in a big way they just couldn't do this to Canadians anymore.
Many convoy participants and supporters likely, finally reached their breaking point. They just couldn't treat their fellow humans as 'contaminated by default' anymore, and they also didn't want to be treated like they were 'contaminated by default' either. It was getting absolutely ridiculous. Kind of like wearing a mask outside in the fresh air, but I digress...
I just heard our prime minister say pandemic restrictions were "grounded in science," and they were "listening to health experts" and making policy based on that. The problem with listening to "health experts" is they're often removed from what's actually happening on the ground level. You know, like how people are experiencing their so-called health measures first-hand.
Prime Minister Trudeau says his government was doing everything to keep Canadians safe. Safe from what? A virus? Have there not been bad flu viruses before, why uproot and effectively dismantle all normal, societal structures and interactions over it?
He claims Canada had "greater social cohesion" than other countries.
Seriously? I don't know about you, but I felt lonely, isolated, and overall, utterly creeped out for a long time while practically every aspect of our daily life was restricted. The only social cohesion I experienced was when my family snuck out to visit other close family or when I finally met some people at local protests who were just as shocked and disturbed by what the government and health authorities were mandating us to do.
All my other avenues failed to effect change at the time. I wrote my NDP MLA, my Conservative MP, my local city councillor, my school board trustee and chair, and barely a response did I get.
They didn't care I didn't want me or my family to be forced into isolation for months on end. Or that my kids were not learning properly at home. Or we were all suffocating from lack of oxygen while being forced to wear masks everywhere we went in public.
So I too, like many Canadians, reluctantly attended a few protests over the years of brutal and confusing pandemic-related restrictions on our lives. When the Ottawa Trucker Convoy rolled through, along with various other spin-off protests, it was the biggest relief. Finally, we could effect change from our government officials who were ignoring us! I knew then it wasn't just me, I wasn't crazy after all!
While there was some change and some restrictions lifted, it certainly didn't seem to be reflected in a positive light by many of our media, politicians, and large swaths of the public at large. I guess we were still seen as nutcases who just didn't want to follow the rules like everyone else.
Our family was affected by the COVID-19 virus, by the way, including two hospitalizations, and I experienced some long COVID symptoms like fatigue for a few months and ongoing loss of and warped taste and smell. Yes, it can be serious for some, I get that. But there is nothing more serious than forcing everyone to comply with dehumanizing health protocols that clearly did more harm than good. Not to mention my family still got sick despite following the ridiculous protocols!
It is indeed a sad day our federal Liberal government will not be held to account for their complete and utter overreaction to peaceful protesters who just wanted their humanity back. People just wanted the right to choose what was best for their own bodies and their own families.
Even after my family and I recovered from our COVID-19 ordeal, we were still forced to wear masks, stay away from people, and stay hunkered down in our homes. I still can't attend many medical appointments without being forced to cover my face.
Why couldn't the government have just left us all alone to govern our own private, medical lives and situations? I guess we'll never know what that might have looked like in Canada.
Nancy Boyko lives with her husband and two children in the Elmwood neighbourhood of Edmonton.
While I empathize with the writer's position, whatever the Convoy transformed into over its course, I do not agree with the writer's premise.
The convoy started with a changed requirement for cross border truckers to get vaccinated in order to cross the border. This was an idiotic change as the truckers had been crossing the border prior to the vaccines availability as it was essential to maintain the country - and there were no serious outbreaks resulting from this. In the time after the vaccine became available, truckers continued - many of them unvaccinated - to cross the border regularly, along with other workers deemed essential, again without any major outbreak occurring as a result.
Then, the vaccine mandate came in and logically the truckers, having initially been forced to travel UN-vaccinated without issue, saw no point in being vaccinated at that point and justly resented having their livelihood taken from them if they chose not to be vaccinated..
That's what started it. An idiotic prime minister, making an idiotic change in policy and then refusing even to talk to the protestors or deal with them, right up to the point where the protest became large and intractable.
Canada is a full blown fascist terrorist dictatorship country
Our “leader” PM is a psychotic pedophile taking orders from WEF to kill this country and it’s people
Our institutions have proven to be less than worthless
I will not comply with anything the maggots say
Sugar coat the truth much?
Sounds like this reporter doesn't have a clue what is really going on. Wake Up!!
