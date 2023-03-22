Statistics Canada recently released an update showing that the pace of inflation had declined. This was supported by a drop in the consumer price index (CPI) to 5.2%.
First of all, it’s worth pointing out that no one is saying that the cost of living is going down.
Even based on these official numbers, the pace at which life is getting more expensive has slowed only slightly. It’s time to be concerned. The price of steak has doubled.
To be clear… Prices are still going up because of Trudeau’s massive and unprecedented money printing.
Anyone who does their own grocery shopping and buys their own gas, knows this. And the CPI is not a reliable way to measure inflation in a way that matters to Canadians, anyway.
The CPI is an example of the incredible hubris of the ruling economic class who truly seem to believe that a managed economy is a good idea. Recent bank collapses from around the world show pretty clearly that these people actually have no idea what they are doing. We do not need a better way to measure this. We simply need to demand that our government stop printing so much money.
If your wealth is still in a currency being printed to oblivion and being held in banks that may or may not be solvent then the Trudeau government has full control of your financial future.
It’s very risky to keep all your money in this system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.