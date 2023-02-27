Peterson protest 2

"What constitutes truth? Is it for the government to say?"

In his  condoning the use of the Emergencies Act to ruthlessly crush the peaceful protest in Ottawa in February 2022, Justice Paul Rouleau recommends that governments address the “serious challenges that misinformation, disinformation, and other online harms present to individuals and Canadian society.”

Indeed, free speech poses “serious challenges” to autocrats, ideologues and theocrats of every stripe, who want to censor ideas which they deem to be false. How can you possibly subjugate or tyrannize 38,000,000 Canadians if each one is thinking for herself, considering evidence, using logic, and forming their own conclusions? Tyranny cannot function effectively without the government imposing its “truth” to keep citizens obedient.

John Carpay is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He is also President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms and the former Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

F.Tinning
F.Tinning

[thumbup] Absolutely 100% excellent article. [thumbup]

private property
private property

Good article!

Drax
Drax

If you voice anger at the injustice and corruption, that's what they call hate.

Jablonski
Jablonski

John Carpay is a voice of freedom for those who want it. The most disheartening thing in our Canada today is that the judiciary is only a political arm of the liberals. They do not follow rule of law or support the charter or constitution. They are merely another ministry within the liberal government. This is the day to pray, come Lord Jesus, come.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

This article is spot on. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

will1
will1

As always, John's passionate sense of fair play and decency shines through his writing. I especially like his summation of the tyrants; they are intellectually lazy and arrogantly disrespectful towards Canadians.

