Opinion

CARPAY: Canadians know central bank digital currency is dangerous

John Carpay warns the Bank of Canada is already studying how to implement a 'digital dollar,' something that brings with it many risks to privacy and the possibility of government control of how we spend our money
John Carpay warns the Bank of Canada is already studying how to implement a 'digital dollar,' something that brings with it many risks to privacy and the possibility of government control of how we spend our moneyCourtesy of Julie Roys
Loading content, please wait...
Bank Of Canada
Digital Currency

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news