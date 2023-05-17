Carolyn Burjoski

Former Waterloo Region District School Board teacher Carolyn Burjoski is pictured in a video posted to YouTube

 Image: YouTube screenshot

Should Canadians continue to enjoy their freedom to express their opinions in public? Can this include sharing concerns that some books are not good for children? What about publicly criticizing some books in a school library as being unsuitable for children — should that be allowed in Canada in 2023?

If you answered “yes” to all three questions, the Waterloo Region District School Board would peg you as a hateful, harmful transphobe who has no right to speak.

Columnist

John Carpay is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He is also President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms and the former Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

