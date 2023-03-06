EV Charging

Before you can charge, you need power. Sun and wind will not produce enough.

The Trudeau government has adopted a phrase “just transition” to encapsulate and sell a number of regulatory initiatives Ottawa is imposing on Canada’s economy — and eventually all Canadians — in their pursuit of a “net-zero” greenhouse gas economy. What’s not stated clearly though, is that without significant technological breakthroughs, these measures will lower Canadian living standards.

That's the opposite of what’s being promised. And, it’s worth noting that Canada is already expected to perform worst among 17 industrialized countries in terms of living standard increases over the next 40 years.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Wind and solar are the realm of air heads and those with perpetual sunny dispositions. Electricity is consumed at the instant it is produced meaning supply and demand must be equal at all times. Storing excess power is theoretically impossible unless generation above demand is dedicated to charging batteries. That scenario would increase inefficiency and costs, a zero sum game.

Barnardo
Barnardo

Hope is not a plan... How about we have these transition and "unplugging from fossil fuel" discussions AFTER these new technologies are ready to scale up?

