COGGINS: B.C.’s sorry plunge from fiscal leader to financial train wreck

How bad does it have to be, before the people take notice?

Sadly, after decades of balanced budgets, British Columbia's indebtedness has increased sharply over the last four years and now threatens its credit rating. Last month Carson Binda, B.C. director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, parked the CTF's Debt Clock truck outside Premier David Eby's Vancouver-Point Grey constituency office to drive home the point. Canadian Taxpayers Federation