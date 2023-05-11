Writer Lynne Cohen argues that one of the costs of settling the recent PSAC-led strike of government workers was a Liberal promise to ban replacement workers in any strike involving federally regulated industries, a category that includes airlines and most types of transportation.
How many workers does it take to screw in a light bulb — and how long would it take? That could soon depend on whether those workers are covered by federal labour law.
In the wake of the recent Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) strike, Ottawa wants to ensure its own employees and those throughout the vast array of federally-regulated industries can wreak maximum havoc whenever they go on strike by preventing anyone else from doing the job of a union worker.
During a strike that light bulb could wait weeks. Maybe months.
Federal labour minister Seamus O’Regan promised to introduce legislation banning the use of replacement workers — what the Liberals pejoratively call “scabs” — by the end of the year. The reason for the rush is the proposal is one of the key requirements of the Supply and Confidence Agreement between the NDP and Liberals that enables Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority government to remain in office until 2025. But while meeting this artificial deadline may allow the Liberals to cling to power a bit longer, it threatens great damage to the Canadian economy.
While the recent PSAC strike covered 155,000 federal civil servants, the new proposal will not only apply to the public sector, but also to another one-million workers in private-sector businesses covered by federal labour laws. This includes the entire air travel sector, interprovincial road and rail transportation, banking and telecom. In other words, the bulk of Canada’s economic backbone.
The planned legislation will ban workers from crossing picket lines during a strike, thus denying individuals the right to decide for themselves when and how they want to work. It will also prevent employers from carrying on operations by reassigning managers or other staff to do the work of strikers. The goal is to completely paralyze a company. This threatens to upset the equilibrium in Canada’s existing labour markets by giving unions additional powers.
As a coalition of more than 80 business groups headed by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce pointed out, replacement workers are only “rarely used” in this country. When they are, however, they allow employers to “provide a basic level of service that preserves critical services to Canadians” during a strike. And putting an end to that relief valve “has the potential to destabilize our economy.” Supply chain issues during COVID-19 revealed the widespread economic harm that can occur when a single company or product line goes down. Think about the impact if the entire telecom or air travel sector in Canada was shut down.
Of further concern is this proposal will lead to more strikes. Proponents often claim outlawing replacement workers will reduce strikes and lockouts by forcing employers and employees to meet at the negotiating table. But banning replacement workers actually encourages unions to take more aggressive action, thinking they hold the whip hand.
This unintended consequence can be clearly seen in a comparison of Quebec and Ontario. Québec is one of only two jurisdictions (British Columbia is the other) that bans replacement workers in provincial labour legislation. According to research by the Fraser Institute, between 2008 and 2016 Quebec experienced 1,100 working days lost to work stoppages per 1,000 workers; in Ontario that figure was 625.
Further, if the use of replacement workers was a big problem in Canada today, you would expect to see the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) inundated with complaints about this issue. Yet, the CIRB has not had even a single case regarding unlawful use of replacement workers. There is no problem here that needs fixing.
Union leaders want to ban replacement workers because they think it will give them more power. That such a thing will unbalance the labour market and lead to greater damage throughout the Canadian economy is of no consequence to them. The motivation for the federal Liberals is also readily apparent. By giving in to NDP demands today, they get to stay in office a little longer.
But what’s in it for individual workers? Not only does such a law rob them of the ability to decide for themselves how to use their own labour, it will also lead to more strikes and greater labour market disruption. Who thinks that’s a good idea?
Lynne Cohen is a journalist and non-practising lawyer from Ottawa.
