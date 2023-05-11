PSAC Strike 2

Writer Lynne Cohen argues that one of the costs of settling the recent PSAC-led strike of government workers was a Liberal promise to ban replacement workers in any strike involving federally regulated industries, a category that includes airlines and most types of transportation. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

How many workers does it take to screw in a light bulb — and how long would it take? That could soon depend on whether those workers are covered by federal labour law.

In the wake of the recent Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) strike, Ottawa wants to ensure its own employees and those throughout the vast array of federally-regulated industries can wreak maximum havoc whenever they go on strike by preventing anyone else from doing the job of a union worker.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I would rather see a ban on government employee unions, all

Government employees should be deemed essential services, and banned from striking. Cost of living raises should be given each year tied to inflation, and that’s it. If they are a government employee, and Not essential, their job should not exist. Government unions are simply another money laundering scheme, people get hired and paid in taxpayer dollars, the union extorts money from each government employee, the unions become filthy rich, and in turn funnel some of that money back to the government(usually friendly to their cause, Lib/NDP). Millions of Union money(mostly supplied by the taxpayer) is used in 3rd party campaigning, which Lib/NDP regimes deem ok, while restricting independent business from using their money in campaigns.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.