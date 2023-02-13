Witch Trial

'The Witch Trial.' William Powell Frith, 1848.

The Winston-Salem witch trials took place during the 17th-century in colonial Massachusetts. Hundreds of people were accused, thirty were found guilty and nineteen were executed by hanging. Even animals could not escape the hysteria that was sweeping the land, where anyone could point a finger at another person and have them arrested.

In Canada, a witch hunt-like culture has developed in the form of political discrimination. It is not done execution-style as in Salem but people are fired, ostracized, careers and reputations ruined and the individual, usually someone with a conservative viewpoint, is caricatured and made out to be a right-wing zealot. During the convoy protest, Prime Minister Trudeau was brilliant in his execution by refusing to meet with the protesters, picking on a handful of bad apples and making everyone out to be swastika lovers.

Jamil Jivani

Jamil Jivani
Garnett Genuis

Garnet Genuis MP

Recommended for you

(1) comment

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Let's get on with it. DO IT. C-257

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.