The Winston-Salem witch trials took place during the 17th-century in colonial Massachusetts. Hundreds of people were accused, thirty were found guilty and nineteen were executed by hanging. Even animals could not escape the hysteria that was sweeping the land, where anyone could point a finger at another person and have them arrested.
In Canada, a witch hunt-like culture has developed in the form of political discrimination. It is not done execution-style as in Salem but people are fired, ostracized, careers and reputations ruined and the individual, usually someone with a conservative viewpoint, is caricatured and made out to be a right-wing zealot. During the convoy protest, Prime Minister Trudeau was brilliant in his execution by refusing to meet with the protesters, picking on a handful of bad apples and making everyone out to be swastika lovers.
Jamil Javani, President of Canada Strong and Free Network, hosted a zoom event on February 1st to discuss what can be done to combat the rise of political discrimination in Canada. MP Garnett Genuis and employment lawyer Kathryn Marshall, who is a partner at Levitt Sheikh to discuss Bill C-257 that has gone through a first reading in the Senate of Canada to add political beliefs to the Canadian Human Rights Act, joined Jivani. As well a discussion of the College of Psychologists on Ontario’s attack on Dr. Jordan Peterson.
Jivani who is a lawyer, author and known for his conservative opinions is the victim of the witch hunt as his employer conglomerate Bell Media fired the talk show host because he did not challenge a caller who said Justin Trudeau was a “tyrant dictator and a global puppet.” (As well, for Javani’s disdain for the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in which he refused to participate.)
According to his lawyer Kathryn Marshall, a partner at Levitt Sheikh, “They wanted him to espouse a certain liberal worldview that they thought he should be espousing as a member of the black community.” Javani has filed a breach of contract and wrongful dismissal suit. The lawsuit alleges that he was being pressured to record a radio feature denouncing Canada as a racist country just before Canada Day and he declined to do so.
MP Garnett Genuis has sponsored a private member’s bill in Bill C-257 to put an end to political discrimination in Canada. He believes there is a strong need for political beliefs to be protected in the Canadian Human Rights Act. He is concerned that people who do not have political power are being punished for their political views, creating a bill chill effect. Nine out of the thirteen provinces and territories have some kind of provision in their Human Rights Act but the province of Ontario and the federal government have none. Bill C-257 would expand workers' rights, prohibiting powerful private corporations from using their authority to politically discriminate against their employees. The bill would force the federal government to come on board with the provinces to protect people's freedom to speak
“Political discrimination threatens the vibrancy of debate in a democratic society. It punishes people for taking a position others do not agree with and punishes those who do not have political power. Political beliefs deserve human rights protection,” he stated.
Canadians are being targeted by cancel culture for their political beliefs and punished for having the wrong views. A groupthink mentality has emerged that will punish anyone who does not conform to the Liberal government’s woke policies of the day as those policies spread like wildfire through government institutions and are accepted by corporations as gospel.
The most vulnerable are everyday working people who may feel like expressing a political point of view but hold back as they are afraid of the consequences. Human resource departments are sitting employees down, reviewing their social media posts, bullying employees who may have donated to a cause they do not support, and warning employees to toe the line or else.
Employment lawyer Kathryn Marshall says employers are not distinguishing between a person’s work identity and their personal life and political views. She adds doctors and professionals have deleted their Twitter accounts for questioning the government’s vaccination policy. Professionals are taking themselves out of the public debate and are being silenced.
The targeting of psychologist and author Jordan Peterson, one of Canada’s leading media commentators, is part of the country’s growing witch hunt. The College of Psychologists of Ontario has ordered him to undergo one of their mandatory coaching programs, as a result of public statements he has made.
“I have been accused of harming people, although none of my complainants involved in the current action were clients of mine, past or present, or were even acquainted with any of my clients,” he said.
Peterson has also been accused of being a sexist, transphobic, and climate change denialist. He has slammed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's covid travel ban, has criticized plus-sized models for appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated as not beautiful and is very outspoken, but does outspokenness constitute a crime?
In the book 1984, the principal character Winston lives in a society where individual thought is banned and where only Big Brother is allowed to reason and decide. Society at large has traded the fundamental right to think for the state taking care of their needs.
Conservative leader, Pierre Poilievre, believes Canada is a broken country. He has railed against the increase of violent crime in urban centers like Toronto, the cost of living crisis, airports in disarray and food inflation.
He has spoken passionately about freedom of speech and quotes French philosopher Voltaire: “I may not agree with what you have to say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”
MP Genius hopes to strengthen Canadian democracy by enshrining political beliefs in the Human Rights Act and that Bill C-257 will treat all Canadians equally before the law no matter their political beliefs. The political witch hunt currently taking place can finally come to an end with Bill C-257 becoming law and Canadians can feel free to think, speak without the fear that the “thought police” is coming to get them.
Toronto-based Francis Crescia is a freelance writer.
Let's get on with it. DO IT. C-257
