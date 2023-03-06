Gerda Munsinger

Gerda Munsinger, an East German woman who was reportedly intimately involved with no less than two cabinet ministers in the Diefenbaker administration — including, at the height of the Cold War, the associate defence minister. Writer Francis Crescia asks what is it about senior politicians that makes them so prone to extra-marital affairs?

Political sex scandals provide more plot twists and drama than Hollywood movies. So why do we accord respect to politicians and trust men with our money whose wives can't trust them with their wedding rings? Human frailty we understand, but the recent resignation of Mayor John Tory seems to conform so neatly to the template of political extra-marital liaisons, that it prompts us to ask whether there's even a pathology for this.

For example... President Bill Clinton was involved with Monica Lewinsky, a White House intern in 1995. He was 49 years of age and Lewinsky 22 years old; the relationship lasted 18 months and the charming President attempted to redefine what is sex. During a 1998 televised speech, he declared: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, MS Lewinsky.” His artful deception worked and was later acquitted on all impeachment charges.

Emily Hillstrom

