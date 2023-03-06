Gerda Munsinger, an East German woman who was reportedly intimately involved with no less than two cabinet ministers in the Diefenbaker administration — including, at the height of the Cold War, the associate defence minister. Writer Francis Crescia asks what is it about senior politicians that makes them so prone to extra-marital affairs?
Political sex scandals provide more plot twists and drama than Hollywood movies. So why do we accord respect to politicians and trust men with our money whose wives can't trust them with their wedding rings? Human frailty we understand, but the recent resignation of Mayor John Tory seems to conform so neatly to the template of political extra-marital liaisons, that it prompts us to ask whether there's even a pathology for this.
For example... President Bill Clinton was involved with Monica Lewinsky, a White House intern in 1995. He was 49 years of age and Lewinsky 22 years old; the relationship lasted 18 months and the charming President attempted to redefine what is sex. During a 1998 televised speech, he declared: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, MS Lewinsky.” His artful deception worked and was later acquitted on all impeachment charges.
Back in 1988, Gary Hart was a popular Democratic senator from Colorado and the front-runner to be the party’s presidential nominee. Rumours of infidelity surrounded his campaign as he challenged the New York Times, “If anybody wants to put a tail on me, go ahead.” The media took the bait and followed him to a yacht named Monkey Business where he was photographed with model Donna Rice.
In Canada, its most scandalous affair in history took place in the 1960s when Gerda Munsinger, an East German woman was intimately involved with two cabinet ministers. One of them was Pierre Sevigny, associate defence minister under then Prime Minister John Diefenbaker. Munsinger confessed to being an espionage agent employed by the Russian Intelligence Service. Prime Minister Diefenbaker kept the RCMP file confidential and Sevigny remained in his cabinet until his resignation in 1963.
When Toronto's mayor John Tory called a press conference late on a Friday night to resign his position, it sent shock waves across the city. The button-down establishment insider recently elected for a third term announced that he was involved in an affair. He offered little information about the liaison and did his best to evoke sympathy by suggesting that time spent away from his wife Barbara Hackett during the Covid-19 lockdown was to blame.
The lady in question turned out to be his direct report and advisor — 31 year old Emily Hillstrom, who comes from a well-to-do family. In 2019 Hillstrom travelled with Tory as his advisor, along with Matt Buckman, on his EU mission to seven European cities to promote the city of Toronto.
Tory who is 68 years old and has had a long career in business, broadcasting, and politics, recently was given additional strong mayor’s powers with a “proactive veto” to pass laws that are in agreement with provincial prerogatives and only require the support of eight out of 25 city councillors. Tory was involved in the negotiation for the additional powers with the province, declaring "I think that people do trust me to exercise all the authorities that I have, as I've done for eight years, in a responsible manner."
Tory also sits on the Rogers Control Trust with Rogers’s family members and is the entity that holds voting control of the Rogers Company. Rogers Communication is co-owner of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. Serendipitously Hillstrom left her advisor’s position under the mayor for a job with MLSE.
Politicians enter politics to pursue power and getting to the highest echelons requires an immense amount of ego. Its undoing is when one becomes drunk on that power and believes they can do anything and get away with it. Stanley Renshon, a political science professor at the City University of New York believes that narcissism is an occupational hazard for political leaders. "You have to have an outsized ambition and an outsized ego to run for office,” he said. The adulterous politician not only betrays his family but also the public’s trust. It raises serious questions about their character and integrity as a leader.
According to Princeton University professor of politics, Fred Greenstein, political life is tough. With its long hours, regular travel, and endless meetings it can strain even the most rock solid marriage. There's lots of temptation around and for some, the adrenaline rush of political life and pursuing a secretive affair feeds the same excitement. He goes on to say that politicians love themselves and need recognition. They adore praise and surround themselves with yes people. And some believe that the rules do not apply to them.
Infidelity expert Ruth Houston thinks that many politicians and public figures view having an affair, or a mistress, or patronizing a high-priced call girl as a status symbol. To rich and powerful men the ability to afford another woman of a certain calibre is the ultimate expression of success.
As for Tory, he has left Toronto the way he found it, a city growing by leaps and bounds without a vision and mired in scandal. How Tory did not recognize the power imbalance between himself and his 31-year-old subordinate advisor boggles the mind. Cavorting with his girlfriend during covid-19 lockdowns while the political elites imposed restrictive social distancing policies, mask mandates, and travel bans and if one did not conform was fined or thrown in jail demonstrated an elitist "do as I say not as I do" attitude.
Moreover, why run for a third term while in an amorous entanglement thinking that the fling will last forever or never come to light? In June the city of Toronto will hold another election costing taxpayers $15 million or more that could be used to improve city services.
Maybe it's time for society to stop seeing elected officials as role models, do away with their wholesome public personas, and realize they are not saints but more like Chance the gardener in the movie Being There. Whatever perception of politicians the public may have in mind remains an illusion.
Toronto-based Francis Crescia is a freelance writer
