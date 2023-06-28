Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Canada’s Parliament shut down for the summer. Politicians are heading back to their local ridings to spend time catching up with constituents and taking part in their annual barbecue season. Not many MPs like the term 'vacation' to describe their summer hiatus. Few if any offer up their summertime agenda.

House Speaker Anthony Rota sent off MPs telling them “to enjoy themselves so that in September, we all come back in full form.”

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.