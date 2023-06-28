Canada’s Parliament shut down for the summer. Politicians are heading back to their local ridings to spend time catching up with constituents and taking part in their annual barbecue season. Not many MPs like the term 'vacation' to describe their summer hiatus. Few if any offer up their summertime agenda.
House Speaker Anthony Rota sent off MPs telling them “to enjoy themselves so that in September, we all come back in full form.”
The Trudeau Liberals leave Ottawa in a broken state, exhausted — even the PM who is always immaculately dressed seemed to have worked extra hard just to maintain his energy level and GQ pose — having lost their focus and riddled by scandal and incompetence.
Trudeau used his celebrity and fame to enter politics and conquer the Liberal party but now his brand resembles that of Harry and Meghan. No matter the avalanche of criticism they receive or how tired everyone is of their victim narrative — recently a Spotify executive called the couple "grifters" as they could not meet benchmarks for their $20 million deal — they continue to plod along hustling their brand. Similarly, the Liberal brand laboriously stutters along and is positioned to say anything depending on how the wind is blowing to try and hold on to power.
The prime minister's tenure has been plagued by a litany of scandals: the Aga Khan conflict of interest affair, 2019 blackface photos, groping allegations, the SNC Lavalin scandal, WE charity where former Finance minister Bill Morneau and Trudeau himself broke conflict of interest rules. Just one of these scandals would have sunk most politicians, but not Canada’s Teflon Don.
The past year has not been any different with allegations the Chinese government interfered in the last two federal elections. A series of CSIS intelligence gathering operations shows how a well-oiled Chinese machine was operating in Canada, whose primary aim was to ensure the Liberal government won the 2021 election.
The Globe and Mail reviewed classified reports that revealed China’s former consul-general in Vancouver, Tony Xiaoling, claimed in 2021 she helped defeat two Conservative MPs. Weeks before the election a Chinese consular official said, “Beijing likes it when the parties in Parliament are fighting with each other, whereas if there is a majority, the party in power can easily implement policies that do not favour the PRC.”
Trudeau denied any wrongdoing in the 2019 or 2021 elections: “Canadians can be reassured that our election integrity held in two elections,” he told the House of Commons.
To bury the issue, Trudeau then hired a close family friend, former Governor General David Johnston, to deflect away any investigation and act as a shield for the government. As rapporteur, he went about reviewing documents and said an inquiry was not needed, but would hold public hearings. The opposition rightfully skewered him for being too closely aligned with the PM’s agenda and forced him to resign.
Will Canadians ever know the truth about election interference? Only if there is an independent hearing and important information is not automatically redacted and made public.
Canadians are also starting to realize government incompetence is coming at the expense of economic prosperity.
Inflation is entrenched and eating up disposable income, and a housing crisis grips the nation as not enough housing units are built to keep up with population growth. Canada has the lowest number of housing units per thousand people in the G7 and is at the bottom for productivity among the industrialized nations. And from 2020 to 2022 86% of job creation went to jobs in government as the private sector is pushed out. The national debt is breaking new records, hitting $1.2 trillion along with interest payments of $26.9 billion for 2023. And day-to-day living is more dangerous in a widespread crime wave, with a record number of random attacks and eight police officers killed in seven months.
Canada has a reputation for being soft on crime with an activist supreme court that is super-protective of the accused. The highest court ruled "immediate bail should be the default position for any court" and that “life without parole is a punishment so extreme that it must be expunged from the justice system.”
The Trudeau government itself is promoting less incarceration and prefers healing lodges and has allowed one of the worst serial killers, Paul Bernardo, to go from maximum security to a medium security arrangement.
Canada’s prison system has become the Hilton Hotel with all the amenities available to those who missed out while experiencing a rough childhood. At the Hilton, rehabilitation is spiritual healing and not education and skills development that can be used in the marketplace once out of prison. The current approach is not working as 40% of prisoners return to prison within two years.
The Benardo transfer is most telling of a government that has lost its focus and no longer tells the truth. The PMO’s office was alerted months ago about child killer and serial rapist Bernardo’s transfer. When the news became public Trudeau and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino expressed “shock and dismay.” Trudeau was briefed on the issue a day before Mendicino, who is responsible for the file. However, Mendicino told the House of Commons his office was told about the transfer, but "his office did not brief him before the transfer happened.”
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre hit the nail on the head by stating: “Instead of acting, the prime minister did nothing and left it in the hands of his most useless minister.”
After seven years in government, the Liberals are at the end of their rope. With the help of the NDP, they recently forced through several bills: Bill C- 18 is intended to take money from high-tech companies and give it to the government to give to failing newspapers and the CBC. They passed a law that makes it impossible for unilingual Anglos to get federal government jobs. Canada for all its claims of diversity and inclusion is in reality a bilingual aristocracy with a revolving door for its aristocratic members who float between the private and public sectors for high-paying jobs. Guns have been banned for law-abiding citizens; meanwhile, violent repeat offenders are out on the street. The only worthwhile bill passed is Bill C-22, which will create an income supplement for individuals with disabilities.
A recent poll by Abacus Data states 81% of Canadians want a change of government with Pierre Polievre’s Conservatives making gains. Approval ratings for Trudeau are near all-time lows for a sitting PM with 49% viewing him negatively and only 30% viewing him positively.
Back in 1995, when the country was facing bleak economic prospects, the Wall Street Journal called Canada an honorary member of the third world. With a cost of living crisis, higher interest rates, and a recession around the corner, the country struggles between becoming a full-fledged economic basket case, over-reliant on deficit spending, and searching for ways to unlock its individuality, entrepreneurship, and creativity.
Sadly, under Trudeau, Canada's real potential may never be realized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.