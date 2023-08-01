Toronto District School Board

Toronto District School Board 

 Courtesy CBC

The suicide of school principal Richard Bilkszto has put Toronto’s District School Board’s woke policies in the spotlight.

The TDSB has a long history of dysfunction and mismanagement.

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Mila
Mila

"The Ford government has the opportunity to take the bull by the horns and do what other governments have failed to do and rein in the country's largest school board that has gone rogue." --- I am reminded of the saying, Strong men create good times; good times create weak men; weak men create hard times; hard times create strong men; and on, and on it goes. We may be in the weak men create hard times cycle and now need strong men to get us out. (Not sure if this is a variation of the Tytler Cycle.)

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Live in a smaller city in the lower mainland of BC . . . last election the corrupt Teachers' Union recommended 6 people for the School Board . . . the ignorant electorate elected 5 of them to office.

When people are this stupid it's no wonder they are Grooming and Indoctrinating your Children right under your nose!

Report Add Reply
Footloose
Footloose

It can be done. Several years ago the province fired the Vancouver School Board and replace them with a Trustee. The same fate should befall the Toronto Board, but first an edict that all elements of DIE must be removed from the district.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.