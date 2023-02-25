Old Port zNelson

Old Port Nelson. Note the wrecked dredge. This article is second in a series of three.

 Manitoba Hydro

The original planned location for western Canadian grain was an old-style Port Nelson. The quaint 19th-century port layout appears whimsical when viewed through the lens of the original engineer’s hand-drawn nautical charts of the area from the early 1900’s. The Nelson River is aptly described as an estuary. But Manitoba does not need another estuary to create a new port. Searching for modern nautical opportunities, we should look at how the rest of the world moves bulk commodities safely, efficiently and strategically.

When looking at undersea topography of the western Hudson Bay, it’s good to consider river estuaries as irrelevant. Yes I said it correctly, irrelevant.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.