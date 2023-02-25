The original planned location for western Canadian grain was an old-style Port Nelson. The quaint 19th-century port layout appears whimsical when viewed through the lens of the original engineer’s hand-drawn nautical charts of the area from the early 1900’s. The Nelson River is aptly described as an estuary. But Manitoba does not need another estuary to create a new port. Searching for modern nautical opportunities, we should look at how the rest of the world moves bulk commodities safely, efficiently and strategically.
When looking at undersea topography of the western Hudson Bay, it’s good to consider river estuaries as irrelevant. Yes I said it correctly, irrelevant.
Largely made of clay, boulders and gravel, the Hudson Bay shoreline outside of the Nelson River provides us the angle of incline how modern shipping can be incorporated in that area. Another important item to note is a counterclockwise current inside the Hudson Bay. Salt water moves from the North pushing the Nelson a river current towards the south. Todays larger ships, often staffed by the large V-ship Company which manages much of the commodity movement vessels of the world are typically drafting from 60’ to 80’. An LNG or crude oil pipeline would be buried for about two nautical miles on the low tide foreshore flats (exposed seabed at low tide), then buried under the clay and gravel or laid in a trough of this ocean bottom to a point of about five nautical miles offshore. There, an anchored floating access point or man-made island would provide a single point fueling station to the anchored vessel to be laden.
As a freshwater river, The Port of Churchill is limited in its season. A 12-month season inside the river will not work where there is a freshwater river inflow into the estuary. On the other hand, the Hudson Bay is a saltwater body with a stream of salt water funneled into it from its northern straight, Aukkarnirjuaq, which is bordered by Baffin Island to the North and the mainland of Nunavut on the south side.
Further, sea ice is not an accurate term to describe what floats on Arctic waters. What we commonly call ice is actually congealed snow. Referred to as “pack ice”, it is there because of the winter “snowpack”.
During the cold weather months, the snow which falls into the ocean water takes on the consistency of a slushy soda drink. Like the sugars in the drink, ocean salts prevent the liquid water from freezing completely. It is the same for sea ice. The salts and minerals in sea water prevent hard ice from forming. Hudson Bay accumulates on average 1 meter of congealed snowpack. Of course, wind and tide cause the ice to move and pile up into ridges. Ridges and open water leads are normal in all the seasonal ice in the Arctic Ocean and including Hudson Bay. Glacier ice is accumulated land snow, compressed, and part of a stream of ice which gravity forces to sea level where it breaks and falls into the ocean.
This ice is found in the Hudson Straight — much more significant in thickness, this is made from compressed snow. It is limited in scope, especially with modern navigation equipment. This type of ice moves slowly and can be tracked by satellite and on the water with radar.
An LNG, or oil egress system, would be in theory supported by one ice-reinforced tugboat based at the offshore fueling point on Western Hudson Bay. An insurance certificate guaranteed by the western provinces would be needed in place initially until Lloyds of London would consider brokering an insurance agreement.
Feasible? Russia operates their export systems even further north and run the operation year-round. Let’s talk again next week.
Capt. Wally Daudrich is a Churchill resident and businessman. He is also the candidate of record for the Conservative Party of Canada.
