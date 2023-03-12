As the current Farmers’ and Property Rights Advocate for Alberta, I've had the opportunity to meet with countless landowners over the years to discuss laws and policies that affect property rights.
Unlike many other countries, the right to own property is not recognized in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. This means property rights are governed by both federal and provincial law, which increases the complexity of advocating for and defending the rights of landowners.
Recently, however, property rights have been on the agenda in Alberta.
In 2022, Alberta abolished claims for adverse possession and gave private landowners the same protections once only reserved for government land. Commonly known as “squatter’s rights,” adverse possession allowed a person who occupied another’s land for 10 years to go before a court and claim ownership of that land.
Now Alberta’s government has moved forward with legislation to make it an offence for the federal government to enter onto private land, buildings or structures without authorization.
This amendment reinforces the Alberta government’s commitment to protecting property rights and sends a signal to the federal government that it too is obligated and bound to honour the common law right of property owners to control access to their land.
The trespass amendments were prompted by events that occurred next door in Saskatchewan in 2022, when a property owner found federal employees collecting samples on private land without permission.
Even when access may ostensibly be authorized by a statute or regulation, farming and ranching landowners in most cases ought to be provided with the common courtesy of advance notice of any planned entry. Many farmers and ranchers adopted equipment, vehicle and footwear cleaning protocols to protect against the spreading of crop diseases.
Advance notice will protect against inadvertent disease spread and allow farmers and ranchers to ensure anyone entering their land knows how — and actually takes steps — to mitigate that risk. Additionally, the courtesy of advance notice will mean landowners will be aware of planned access, need not check to see if someone is trespassing, and can follow up to make certain gates and access points are properly closed.
A helpful analogy for Albertans who may not own farm or ranch land is to consider the following:
Would you be happy with an inspector coming into your backyard to perform an inspection or to take samples without prior reasonable notice? How would you know if the inspection or activity was authorized? If you were away from home, how could you check to find out what was going on?
I want to commend Alberta’s government for abolishing the ability to advance claims for adverse possession, and for amending trespass legislation to clarify and raise the profile of the right of landowners to control access to their property. This renewed focus on property rights is a refreshing and positive step-forward for property owners in Alberta.
Peter Dobbie is an Alberta Farmer’s and Property Rights advocate
(7) comments
Every government and particularly their bureaucrats consider, private property to be an interference in government's use of your land.
Now consider the "Environmental Enforcement Directorate" headquartered in a new building in Winnipeg. This "Directorate" has a firearms armoury and interrogation rooms. Through a little know act, "Impact Assessment Act (IAA) this "enviro police" agency no longer requires a search warrant or court order to enter your property, seize your computers, equipment or anything their little hearts desire. These are likely the same federal agents who Scott Moe warned he would have arrested if they trespassing on Saskatchewan farms again as they dis last summer to collect soil and water samples. (First reported in The Counter Signal)
The scamdemic has shown that the Bill of rights and freedoms isn't worth the paper it's writen on. The feds simply change the law to accomodate whatever it is they want to do.
[thumbup]Ain't that the truth!
Yes, an opportunity to enshrined property rights would certainly get my vote in an election.
It is a great step in the right direction. We need to push forward for more of this type of legislation. Now do Human Rights
Amen, Me. Dobbie. This is a step in the right direction. Now we need the right to protect and defend our private property.
BTW, while the leftist NDP had a hand in our deeply flawed constitution, let’s not forget that it was Justin’s dad, Pierre Trudeau, who is ultimately responsible. As an avowed socialist, private property rights ran contrary to his fundamental beliefs. Despite the fact, of course, that his own private property was protected by fences and guards. Different rules for the high and mighty Trudeaus than for us plebes.
[thumbup]So true!
