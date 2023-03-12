Charter 2

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms — a great document that lacks one thing: Property rights. Thank the 1980s NDP for that.

As the current Farmers’ and Property Rights Advocate for Alberta, I've had the opportunity to meet with countless landowners over the years to discuss laws and policies that affect property rights.

Unlike many other countries, the right to own property is not recognized in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. This means property rights are governed by both federal and provincial law, which increases the complexity of advocating for and defending the rights of landowners.

Footloose
Footloose

Every government and particularly their bureaucrats consider, private property to be an interference in government's use of your land.

Now consider the "Environmental Enforcement Directorate" headquartered in a new building in Winnipeg. This "Directorate" has a firearms armoury and interrogation rooms. Through a little know act, "Impact Assessment Act (IAA) this "enviro police" agency no longer requires a search warrant or court order to enter your property, seize your computers, equipment or anything their little hearts desire. These are likely the same federal agents who Scott Moe warned he would have arrested if they trespassing on Saskatchewan farms again as they dis last summer to collect soil and water samples. (First reported in The Counter Signal)

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

The scamdemic has shown that the Bill of rights and freedoms isn't worth the paper it's writen on. The feds simply change the law to accomodate whatever it is they want to do.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]Ain't that the truth!

Edward S
Edward S

Yes, an opportunity to enshrined property rights would certainly get my vote in an election.

PersonOne
PersonOne

It is a great step in the right direction. We need to push forward for more of this type of legislation. Now do Human Rights

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Amen, Me. Dobbie. This is a step in the right direction. Now we need the right to protect and defend our private property.

BTW, while the leftist NDP had a hand in our deeply flawed constitution, let’s not forget that it was Justin’s dad, Pierre Trudeau, who is ultimately responsible. As an avowed socialist, private property rights ran contrary to his fundamental beliefs. Despite the fact, of course, that his own private property was protected by fences and guards. Different rules for the high and mighty Trudeaus than for us plebes.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]So true!

