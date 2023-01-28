University of Calgary

As students in Alberta, it's not a great outlook just now. We are being thrust into downtowns with record-high office space vacancies, an inconsistent job market and an unclear future of where our province stands in Canada.

Leam Dunn

As Albertans, we take pride in that whatever education you have earned, if you have a solid work ethic and strive to succeed, you will have a good life. But along with thousands of my peers, I am sceptical, thanks to the mismanagement of our energy sector, federal monetary policy handcuffing Albertans with inflation and Alberta's unequal role in Canada’s future. 

mcumming
mcumming

I am very impressed by this comment by Leam and would hope that we are able to put the boots to the liberal / NDP ignorance and socialist stupidity. Do you feel that it would be better to get rid of these stupid peckerheads and go back to common sense and let our young people have a chance to create a good economy and get rid of the poverty of the left.

