As students in Alberta, it's not a great outlook just now. We are being thrust into downtowns with record-high office space vacancies, an inconsistent job market and an unclear future of where our province stands in Canada.
As Albertans, we take pride in that whatever education you have earned, if you have a solid work ethic and strive to succeed, you will have a good life. But along with thousands of my peers, I am sceptical, thanks to the mismanagement of our energy sector, federal monetary policy handcuffing Albertans with inflation and Alberta's unequal role in Canada’s future.
In the hallways on campus, we see petroleum engineering classrooms fade away at a time when clean, ethical Canadian energy is desperately needed globally. As students, we could be making our way into one of the most successful economies on the planet, loaded with opportunities but find ourselves unemployed and seeking opportunities that just aren't there.
Look no further than the trades, where many shops providing essential services are being forced to close due to the rising cost of materials, energy, and manpower. Our entrepreneurs and job creators are having their hands tied by a weak dollar and roaring inflation rates.
So as a young person wanting a future in Alberta, that's why I'm supporting the Alberta Sovereignty Act (ASA). It offers the best chance of protecting my future and creating a province I can live, work, and prosper in without the unfair — and [possibly illegal — meddling of the Canadian government.
We hear many pundits and publications talk about how controversial the ASA is. It's sad that these elitist groups don't or won't recognize the truth: It is just about making Alberta prosperous. Surely, it cannot be controversial to be treated fairly and for a government to fight for the future of its constituents?
Prime Minister Trudeau should be cautious. It is in our nature to fight for provincial rights and if the Government of Canada continues down the path he has taken, more provinces will join Alberta in seeking sovereignty.
The ASA takes our legacy of fighting and modernizes it to fit our current circumstances. It continues our legacy of pushing against federal overreach, fighting for provincial rights and means Alberta need no longer take federal abuse lying down. It ensures our voice will be heard.
Many so-called policy experts screech about constitutional crisis and western separatism.
That could not be further from the truth. All people need to do is read Sections 3 and 4 of the bill, to that there's nothing extreme about it all. The essence of the bill is that if some federal policy violates the Canada Act of 1982 or the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta can assign a minister to plan how to resolve this issue.
It provides a way for provinces to guarantee the Canadian government follows the constitution and leaves provincial jurisdiction to the provinces. As Premier Smith has so often said, it is about "keeping Ottawa in its own lane."
We are blessed in Alberta to have a strong economy, that has so far kept us out of a full recession. But a blessing such as this can come and go: It is up to us to fight for our right to steer our own economy.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is fighting for us. I believe she is fighting to make an economy for young people. And to quote the late great Ralph Klein, “It's Alberta, don't tell me it's not worth fighting for.”
I am very impressed by this comment by Leam and would hope that we are able to put the boots to the liberal / NDP ignorance and socialist stupidity. Do you feel that it would be better to get rid of these stupid peckerheads and go back to common sense and let our young people have a chance to create a good economy and get rid of the poverty of the left.
