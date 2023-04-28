Former Calgary city councillor Jeremy Farkas recently posted this commentary on the city/provincial arena deal in his personal newsletter.
Many of you have been reaching out to ask about the new arena deal, specifically how it compares to the old one.
Under the old deal, taxpayers paid half the cost and recovered most of that money back. Under the new deal, taxpayers will double their investment and bringing their overall share to 75%, and will now receive no revenue.
I look forward to seeing more details released. As it stands, we’ve moved from CSEC and taxpayers being roughly equal partners — with taxpayers getting back most of their money — to CSEC putting in only five per cent of the upfront cost to receive all of the profits.
During the previous campaign, I conducted a poll on how Calgarians feel the cost of a new arena should be split. The results were as follows:
• 52.7% - Arena should be paid only by Flames
• 13.5% - Cost should be paid mostly by Flames with some city funding
• 24.7% - Cost should be shared equally between the city and Flames
• 4.3% - Cost should be paid mostly by the city with some Flames funding
• 4.8% - Cost should be paid only by the city
Some more detailed cost numbers are below. For sure, there're huge benefits to having an NHL sports team and making investments in an overall entertainment and culture district. That’s why I campaigned on honouring the old deal in my run for mayor. It will be up to today’s current politicians (and you as voters!) to decide whether the balance is right on this new deal versus other important issues like police funding, housing affordability, taxes, and so on. As always, I welcome your thoughts!
The old deal
Under the old, amended deal, CSEC and the city were roughly equal partners, contributing about $290 million each. CSEC was responsible for cost overruns, and the city took on several other responsibilities such as providing the land, demolishing the Saddledome, and repairing or rebuilding the new building in the event of a flood.
The two partners shared somewhat on the upsides. The city would earn back a ticket tax of about $155 million over 35 years, a portion of the naming rights worth about $25 million over 10 years, and a total of $75 million for funding to amateur sports groups.
The city’s $245 million revenue (against $290 million cost) meant while it wasn’t completely profitable, taxpayers would be getting most of our money back if — and that’s a big if — the building did not flood over the next 35 years.
In December 2021, the deal broke down due to increased costs. According to reports, there is an additional $30 million cost in urban realm improvements and solar panels that neither party wants to pay for. Both CSEC and the city walk away.
The new deal
Jyoti Gondek and council get back to the negotiating table and try to settle the $30 million gap. Danielle Smith is elected UCP leader and inserts the provincial government into the negotiations.
The city, province, and CSEC announced this week they’ve arrived at a new funding agreement. Government negotiators agreed to solve this $30 million gap by having city taxpayers put in about $250 million more, for a new total of $537M. Provincial taxpayers will also put in a total of $330 million in new money.
And instead of CSEC putting in $290 million to start, they’ll now put in only $40 million. They will also spend $1.5 million per year on Flames branded community sports.
The city will now also loan the Flames more than $300 million to be paid back at $17 million per year (+1%/yr) over 35 years. This is debt that will weigh down the city’s books and affect our credit rating and possibly increase city interest rates when it comes to us building anything and everything, such as transit, affordable housing, and fire halls.
New versus old deal
Comparing the two deals, we’ve moved from CSEC and taxpayers being roughly equal partners, to CSEC putting in only 5% of the cost to start to receive 100% of the profits. We will be significantly burdened by a new loan to private enterprise. And where the city was to collect most of its money back, it will now receive no money in ticket taxes or naming rights. CSEC will retain the full value of the naming rights (for comparison, Scotiabank just paid $800 million for the Toronto arena naming rights).
Public “ownership” of the building is also not the benefit it’s painted to be. The city will not be able to charge any property tax to the Flames, and we will be responsible for rebuilding it if it’s destroyed in a flood.
Land and development
For the purposes of this email, I’m focusing on the specifics of the building. We absolutely can’t ignore the $1 billion-plus in value of bargain basement land sales and transfers and other development benefits/profits to CSEC. This portion of the old deal appear to carry over unchanged.
Summary
I look forward to seeing more details as they're released. As it stands, the city will now put in $537 million and a $300 million loan for about 70% of upfront cost in exchange for zero revenue. The province will put in $330 million for 25% of upfront cost in exchange for $0 in revenue. CSEC contributes $40 million for 5% of upfront cost, combined with loan repayments for 25% total contribution, in exchange for 100% of the revenue and profits.
Just reading the column shows how petty, uninformed and selective political analysis is. Trying to find a way to blame Flames ownership for these decisions and suggesting that the city gave away 'profits' is simpleton maths. Never been a fan of these types of deals but that description is just pure gaslighting. If the Flames had to fund it, it would be theirs (not the city's), placed in a different place (maybe city) and not the center piece of a revitalization zone, without the land coming with it. One tenant can anchor these things, not pay for them.
Danielle Smith needed to show calgarians she's as much a libtard as gondek, to try and get them NDP votes.
