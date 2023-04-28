arena

The Calgary event centre which was never built after the agreement collapsed in 2021. According to former alderman Jeromy Farkas, this was a better deal for city taxpayers.

 Supplied photo.

Former Calgary city councillor Jeremy Farkas recently posted this commentary on the city/provincial arena deal in his personal newsletter.

Many of you have been reaching out to ask about the new arena deal, specifically how it compares to the old one.

Alberta1234

Just reading the column shows how petty, uninformed and selective political analysis is. Trying to find a way to blame Flames ownership for these decisions and suggesting that the city gave away 'profits' is simpleton maths. Never been a fan of these types of deals but that description is just pure gaslighting. If the Flames had to fund it, it would be theirs (not the city's), placed in a different place (maybe city) and not the center piece of a revitalization zone, without the land coming with it. One tenant can anchor these things, not pay for them.

dieraci13

Danielle Smith needed to show calgarians she's as much a libtard as gondek, to try and get them NDP votes.

