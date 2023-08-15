Notely concedes

Rachel Notley concedes the 2023 election to Danielle Smith. She has remained as leader of the opposition to this point, but credible reports suggest she will step down as leader this fall.

Speculation about Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley's retirement began on election night when it became apparent her restoration as premier was not to be so. 

Notley has served as an MLA since 2008, as the NDP's leader since 2014 and of course as premier between 2015 and 2019. She's done a long tour of duty and her party owes her dearly for taking it from the fringe in 2015, into a serious contender for power. 

Publisher, President & CEO

Derek Fildebrandt is Publisher, President & CEO of Western Standard New Media Corp. based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served from 2015-2019 as an Alberta MLA & Wildrose finance critic. From 2009-2014 he worked for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(8) comments

LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

Immediately after the election I was on Reddit trolling the dimwits in the left wing cesspool alberta subreddit. I was predicting then that Nutley would soon be done as leader. Either she would step down in disgrace as she lost what was supposed to be a very winnable election or the NDP party would force her out. The nutjobs in that subreddit were losing their collective minds and told me I was out of my effing mind. I may have to go back and gloat and say "I told ya so" when the announcement is made. [lol]

free the west
free the west

Bring forth the Purple Peacock. You know who I am talking about. Nenshi would love to take down Smith. Let the games begin.

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

You just know that pompous windbag His Nenshiness is expecting to be crowned leader.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

This is the person that made implied threats to send government goons to my house to "convince" me to take what we now know to be a poisonous vaccine. Leatherface will be remembered by history as a war criminal running dog for the Regime. I am personally glad to see the back of her and take great satisfaction in knowing she will no longer be able to hurt anyone. Hopefully she keeps taking her boosters. She will not be missed.

I Hear Tell
I Hear Tell

What a resentful, nasty old thing Notley is. She used the MSM (along with Ashley Madison man McGowan) to smear Smith with lies and slander, and she still got smoked in the election. It’s encouraging to see more and more folks are breaking the spell that CTV, CBC, Global, etc.; and all those other garbage mediums; has cast on them for years.

I hope the NDP selects Irwin as their new leader, that would ensure a UCP dynasty!

nakai95
nakai95

Hallelujah, can't wait to see the end of that lying clown!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Notley was the epitome of sleaze. Supported by the Alberta media, she was able to be a liar with no consequences, her father had morals, she did not.

Bill Marriott
Bill Marriott

It was coming but so soon. I don't think she has the heart for the job anymore. No surprises amongst the contenders but Nenshi's name is missing. He is clearly the man who could win Calgary. Interim leader.. probably Ceci. But like the news about Jagmeet who really cares?

