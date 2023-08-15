Speculation about Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley's retirement began on election night when it became apparent her restoration as premier was not to be so.
Notley has served as an MLA since 2008, as the NDP's leader since 2014 and of course as premier between 2015 and 2019. She's done a long tour of duty and her party owes her dearly for taking it from the fringe in 2015, into a serious contender for power.
Few expect that she would stick around to seek a sixth term as an MLA and a third attempt at the premier's chair. But when would she leave and how?
A senior source in the party spoke to the Western Standard on condition of anonymity because he (or she?) is unauthorized to speak on sensitive matters (or to the Western Standard at all, for that matter.)
Let's call the source "Roger," for ease of reading.
Roger confirms what everyone suspects: that Notley will step down to allow for new blood in the leadership. But Roger throws several curveballs that I didn't see coming.
According to Roger, Notley is likely to step down this fall.
That is, she will not just announce her resignation for some later date once the new leader is elected but for right then, in the fall. That means the caucus would elect an interim leader to see the party through the leadership race.
As (some) evidence of this, Roger says that most of the employment contracts for Notley's staff expire in October and November, freeing them up to work for candidates on the coming leadership election campaigns. The expiration date of these contracts was apparently intentional.
Releasing her staff from any obligation to her is key to the idea of Notley departing as leader in the fall, as opposed to sticking around during the leadership election.
Roger says Notley wants to avoid any appearance of interference or favouritism in the race to succeed her. Freeing her staff to work on their favoured campaigns would go a long way in that; and more-so for allowing an interim leader to captain the NDP and all of the controversial decisions that would inevitably necessitate.
Importantly, Notley sticking around as leader during the race would also run the very real risk that could overshaddow the aspiring candidates.
Stepping down as leader means Notley won't be captaining the daily question period brawl and press conferences. That leaves more sunshine for the seeds to grow.
But quitting without sticking around for the new leader's election is a bit odd for someone in Notley's position. Traditionally, only leaders beating a hasty retreat step aside for an interim leader.
Think Jim Prentice after losing in 2015, or Paul Martin in 2006. Jason Kenney was a rare example of a chastised leader staying at the helm during the process to replace him. Of course, he came under fire for regularly interfering with that race.
Even if Notley were to keep her nose cleaner than did Kenney, she (I am told) wants to avoid even the perception of it. It's probably good for the health of her party when the inevitable hard feelings set in when the race is over.
Of course, this could all be wrong. My source is well placed in the NDP, but I admittedly have less contacts willing to spill the goods than I do in the UCP.
Notley could do what most leaders still beloved by their party do, and wait around until her replacement is elected. She would face no resistance from the party or caucus if that's the road she chose.
Roger says some of the would-be pretenders to Notley's job have already been (very) quietly and softly organizing, including Kathleen Ganley (Calgary,) Infan Sabir (Calgary,) Shannon Philips (Lethbridge,) Rhiannon Hoyle, Court Elingston and Sarah Hoffman.
Doubtless, there will be a push from those who still have their eye on the prize of government to select a leader not from Edmonton, where the party easily won every single seat.
That means a leader from Calgary or Lethbridge, since the party would be suicidal to risk its leader in a rural seat outside of Banff- Kananaskis.
Our source also says Notley intends to finish out her term as an MLA; that is unless the party were to elect a leader without a seat. In that case, the new boss could safely parachute into Notley's ultra-safe Edmonton-Strathcona seat.
We haven't heard much from the NDP since their loss in May, but the race to replace Notley will soon have the party back in the headlines.
