FILDEBRANDT: The best thing Ottawa can do to help the media, is stop trying to help us

It is tempting to blame then-Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez for the Bill C-18 debacle. The truth of the matter however, is that it was the avarice of the legacy media and its basic misunderstanding of the role played by social media in the distribution of its product, that led to today's situation: The Canadian public has much-reduced access to Canadian news and the legacy media didn't get new money anyway. Western Standard files