I must have missed it.
The grand gay convention where Rachel Notley was acclaimed the chief spokesperson of all things 2SLGBTQI+.
Of course, no such convention exists and like all Albertans, there are different perspectives and opinions across the ever expanding Alphabet.
In today’s politics, it’s not uncommon for leftist leaders to clutch their pearls and shout opposing opinions down, which is why I didn’t give much air to the NDP cutting the Western Standard off from receiving media releases. We’ve been here before.
What is new with Rachel’s latest decree is her shocking accusation that the Western Standard has “been engaging in very active homophobic, discriminatory, and hateful editorial positioning.”
Excuse me?
Allow me to suggest the NDP and Ms. Notley do better research.
I joined the Western Standard in March of 2021, I wanted to put my efforts into a publication that wasn’t looking down on rural Canadians, a place that was telling the stories that were all too often overlooked or ignored by the legacy media.
I never thought twice about being a bisexual man working at a publication like the Western Standard.
Sure, you can make the diversity hire argument. Except that doesn’t hold any water. Diversity hires seldom move up the ranks of a business and end up on both their board of directors and their editorial board, positions I held until my departure to enter politics.
The NDP and their surrogates' wildly inaccurate musing that the Western Standard is a ‘systemically anti-gay and anti-trans’ publication would be laughable if we were at any other period in time, but with today’s extreme climate of cancel culture, it’s no longer possible to just “let it slide.”
I should not have singled out @rmohamed_yyc because, unlike the others, he apologized and had the article pulled. Clearly the anti-gay and anti-trans is a systemic problem with Western Standard.— Duane Bratt (@DuaneBratt) April 18, 2023
I have been the target of real homophobia. I have been name-called, physically assaulted, and even spit on.
None of this happened at the Western Standard. In my two years working for the publication, I saw no examples of them being homophobic and being a bisexual man, Ms. Notley, I can assure you, I would have noticed if this was going on.
In fact, I dare you to discriminate against me in front of my former colleagues. They will have no problem calling out your intolerant behaviour.
Rachel Notley’s fake rage at the Standard is dangerous. There is real homophobia and senseless violence against the 2SLGBTQI+ community happening all over the world, and pretending to be outraged over our reporting and opinion columns diminishes real homophobia.
I wouldn't usually put my sexual orientation front and centre and I thought long and hard about putting myself out there in this forum. It’s not something I want to define me as a person, but how can I sit in silence when I am being labelled homophobic by a wealthy straight white woman? These lies cannot go unanswered.
The truth is, this is all a distraction.
If everyone is busy talking about her marching reporters out of her press conferences or the ‘intolerant editorial stance’ of the Western Standard, then there is no room to report on her less than successful record as premier from 2015-2019, and what she would do if given the reigns of power again.
There is nothing homophobic about standing up for parental rights and being concerned about the education of our children. It is not anti-trans to report on the very real concerns around providing puberty blockers to underage children.
Rachel Notley speaks for some, but she doesn't speak for me. It's insulting and presumptuous that she and other "progressives" imply she does.
Don’t worry goyim, the WS is kosher.
Notley's tactics are right out of the Marxist/Maoist playbook. It's all about dividing Albertans.
Ezra levant of Rebel News had Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet on Twitter) on last week. She grew up under Mao's Cultural Revolution. Check her out.
Full disclosure: I'm a retired 40-year Alberta Building Trades member. I'm a UCP member who voted for Danielle in her recent by-election. I would NEVER vote NDP.
Very nicely stated. Thank you for this perspective.
I'm not homophobic and neither are most Albertans.
I firmly believe what people do in the privacy of their bedroom/homes is none of my business..... as long as children/non-consenting adults are
Involved. Live and let live I say......
The problem is the TG crowd. There are only 2 sexes (male - xy and female -xx). Both sexes are determined at conception and are immutable.
People can express a discomfort with their conception-based biological sex-assignment and strive to be something else..... That is their right.......
However, the conception-based sex unhappy don't have the right to demand other people actively participate in their unhappiness. And they sure as heck don't have the right to demand the public actively participate in their sex-ideologies, fantasies or fetishes .....either in our schools or in the public form/space.
Anybody that is in the LGBTQ’s community or any racial minority community should be apauled and disgusted how the government uses their cause to advance their political schemes, it’s doing so much damage to these groups. The liberal/ndp government is bringing back racism, it’s unbelievable that their doing this, like come on really. Their obviously pushing the trans agenda because pretty much everybody in Canada could care less if your black or white gay or straight. But a lot of people are probably getting frustrated and completely fed up with a trans agenda being forced down their throat. what’s wrong with teaching kids acceptance instead of forcing trans rights on them that stuff has gotta stop
Thanks. I think sexuality is being used by marxists to divide Canadians. Notley has few ethical standards.
When these Leftist Losers have lost the debate they bring out their collection of phobes. The only way to push back to these Leftist Losers is with facts and evidence.
Both Trudeau and Notley always resort to meaningless name calling as a means to shut down their opposition. Why is no one demanding that they give specific examples, make them prove the accusations that they pull out of their asses?
Thank you for this. My observation is that DEI thing is based on stereotypes and not fact based. When this is pointed out, the go to place is name calling.
