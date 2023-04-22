Notley Telus

NDP leader Rachel Notley

 Courtesy Alberta NDP

I must have missed it.

The grand gay convention where Rachel Notley was acclaimed the chief spokesperson of all things 2SLGBTQI+.

James Finkbeiner

James Finkbeiner

(9) comments

guest800
guest800

Don’t worry goyim, the WS is kosher.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Notley's tactics are right out of the Marxist/Maoist playbook. It's all about dividing Albertans.

Ezra levant of Rebel News had Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet on Twitter) on last week. She grew up under Mao's Cultural Revolution. Check her out.

Full disclosure: I'm a retired 40-year Alberta Building Trades member. I'm a UCP member who voted for Danielle in her recent by-election. I would NEVER vote NDP.

Report Add Reply
moonlightenergy
moonlightenergy

Very nicely stated. Thank you for this perspective.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

I'm not homophobic and neither are most Albertans.

I firmly believe what people do in the privacy of their bedroom/homes is none of my business..... as long as children/non-consenting adults are

Involved. Live and let live I say......

The problem is the TG crowd. There are only 2 sexes (male - xy and female -xx). Both sexes are determined at conception and are immutable.

People can express a discomfort with their conception-based biological sex-assignment and strive to be something else..... That is their right.......

However, the conception-based sex unhappy don't have the right to demand other people actively participate in their unhappiness. And they sure as heck don't have the right to demand the public actively participate in their sex-ideologies, fantasies or fetishes .....either in our schools or in the public form/space.

Report Add Reply
guest714
guest714

Anybody that is in the LGBTQ’s community or any racial minority community should be apauled and disgusted how the government uses their cause to advance their political schemes, it’s doing so much damage to these groups. The liberal/ndp government is bringing back racism, it’s unbelievable that their doing this, like come on really. Their obviously pushing the trans agenda because pretty much everybody in Canada could care less if your black or white gay or straight. But a lot of people are probably getting frustrated and completely fed up with a trans agenda being forced down their throat. what’s wrong with teaching kids acceptance instead of forcing trans rights on them that stuff has gotta stop

Report Add Reply
private property
private property

Thanks. I think sexuality is being used by marxists to divide Canadians. Notley has few ethical standards.

Report Add Reply
Vince_403
Vince_403

When these Leftist Losers have lost the debate they bring out their collection of phobes. The only way to push back to these Leftist Losers is with facts and evidence.

Report Add Reply
guest91
guest91

Both Trudeau and Notley always resort to meaningless name calling as a means to shut down their opposition. Why is no one demanding that they give specific examples, make them prove the accusations that they pull out of their asses?

Report Add Reply
John1963
John1963

Thank you for this. My observation is that DEI thing is based on stereotypes and not fact based. When this is pointed out, the go to place is name calling.

Report Add Reply

