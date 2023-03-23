Roxham Road taxi

US President Biden and Prime MInister Justin Trudeau are apparently set to announce an agreement that will bring the business of illegal immigration to an end at the Roxham Road border. Writer Paul Forseth suggests the prime minister's concern is less national security, than poor polling in Quebec.

It is a deal — sort of. Canada and the USA have worked something out. Nearly every day at Roxham Road in Quebec, people cross over from the United States into the arms of the Canadian police and claim asylum. When President Biden arrived in Canada on Thursday, you knew the topic of migrants at that unofficial border crossing was going to be a hot discussion item. It was tops for Canada mainly because it is causing grief for Trudeau over his falling political support in Quebec. It has little to do with his duty to protect Canada, and all about recent political polling numbers. Over the past year, the number of border crashers has swelled as they crossed at Roxham Road from New York State. Nearly 40,000 illegal immigrants crossed into Canada last year, more than double the number in 2019. The situation has given Canada a taste of what other western countries face. The number spiked with almost 5,000 people arriving in January.

The so-called border deal allows both countries to turn away people who crash the border and then temporarily protect themselves with a refugee claim. The agreement is set to be announced Friday by President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau. In exchange, Canada has agreed to provide a newer refugee program for 15,000 migrants who are fleeing violence, persecution, and economic devastation in South and Central America, lessening the pressure of illegal crossings into the United States from Mexico.

Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP.  He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.

