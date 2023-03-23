US President Biden and Prime MInister Justin Trudeau are apparently set to announce an agreement that will bring the business of illegal immigration to an end at the Roxham Road border. Writer Paul Forseth suggests the prime minister's concern is less national security, than poor polling in Quebec.
It is a deal — sort of. Canada and the USA have worked something out. Nearly every day at Roxham Road in Quebec, people cross over from the United States into the arms of the Canadian police and claim asylum. When President Biden arrived in Canada on Thursday, you knew the topic of migrants at that unofficial border crossing was going to be a hot discussion item. It was tops for Canada mainly because it is causing grief for Trudeau over his falling political support in Quebec. It has little to do with his duty to protect Canada, and all about recent political polling numbers. Over the past year, the number of border crashers has swelled as they crossed at Roxham Road from New York State. Nearly 40,000 illegal immigrants crossed into Canada last year, more than double the number in 2019. The situation has given Canada a taste of what other western countries face. The number spiked with almost 5,000 people arriving in January.
The so-called border deal allows both countries to turn away people who crash the border and then temporarily protect themselves with a refugee claim. The agreement is set to be announced Friday by President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau. In exchange, Canada has agreed to provide a newer refugee program for 15,000 migrants who are fleeing violence, persecution, and economic devastation in South and Central America, lessening the pressure of illegal crossings into the United States from Mexico.
The updated migrant deal is supposed to check the box and remove one of the disputes between Canada and the USA. However, the presidential visit will expose other difficult issues such as the "buy America" rhetoric and the enduring softwood lumber contest. The two leaders are also expected to discuss how to stabilize Haiti, and the global race to develop rare minerals needed for car batteries.
On Friday, Biden will deliver an address to Parliament, a tradition that was done by Presidents Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Reagan, Clinton and Obama. Like previous visiting Presidents, Biden will likely use his speech to highlight the years of cooperation between the USA and Canada, their ideological alignment over the war in Ukraine, responding to the China challenge, and global economic problems. Observers from both counties expect a more harmonious meeting than the strained engagement with President Trump. A gala dinner at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum has been announced.
There will be smiling all around, but self-interest is still the bottom line. The leaders will probably also talk about ways to support humanitarian assistance for Haiti. However, there still are strong disagreements over dairy and softwood lumber. But for the public media appearances, there will be a wide view of the historical cultural friendship and looking for how there could be alignment on security threats.
The Canadian government has long asserted that it should be exempted from an insular “buy America” stance, by saying economic competition is not within North America but rather worldwide. This invokes the trade of critical minerals that power electric vehicles, like lithium, nickel, graphite, and cobalt. Canada has reserves of these critical minerals that could be developed with U.S. investment. The Canadian interest is to develop that sector not just for raw export but in developing continental supply chains that enhance local Canadian manufacturing. The general goal is described as a coordinated industrial policy.
Nevertheless, there have been Canadian concerns about announced US policies for large USA subsidies that tilt the economic playing field in the USA's favour. The Canadian answer to "buy America" says to focus on an integrated North American economy, which can compete with threats from China and Russia. Canada and the USA have a long-standing complicated managed trade arrangement in most sectors, and our economies are more entwined than most understand. However, the picture of the mouse beside the elephant still rings true when looking at the numbers.
Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP. He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.
