FORSETH: At our peril, we ignore the spiritual side of politics

Immigrants to Canada from both Great Britain and France brought with them their Christian traditions, which made the supremacy of God an unspoken assumption in Canadian government. Here, "Where there is no vision, the people perish," taken from the Book of Proverbs Chapter 29, verse 18, is engraved upon the West window of the Peace Tower. Former MP Paul Forseth laments that what the Bible says about politics is little regarded, to our detriment Nigel Hannaford