What happens in the USA greatly affects Canada.
On July 26, the USA Federal Reserve (Central Bank) hiked interest rates by a quarter of a point, a move that always affects Canada.
This brings the USA benchmark borrowing rate to a range of up to 5.5%. The central bank is seeking proof that inflation is “durably down,” and said that they are taking a “meeting by meeting” review approach concerning rates.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada's most important objective is to maintain the value of Canadian money by keeping inflation low and stable (between 1% and 3%.)
The bank also strives for a stable, secure currency, financial stability and the most efficient management of public funds and public borrowings possible.
The bank has a tough job, caught between an out-of-control spending government and American pressure in international money markets.
The Canadian base rate is the rate at which banks and other financial institutions can borrow money for one day (overnight.)
The Bank of Canada sets a target for the level of the rate. Any change will usually lead to a change in the interest rates for loans, mortgages, and savings. It can also affect the international exchange rate (basic value) of the Canadian dollar.
While the Bank of Canada boasts that it will make its own interest rate decisions and not be influenced by policymakers beyond Canadian borders, that is mere window dressing for Liberal political supporters.
Economists have flagged the vulnerability of the Canadian dollar if the Bank of Canada lags its US counterpart, as a possible risk to the outlook for inflation and the wider economy.
But Bank of Canada policymakers claim they decide their path based on the Canadian context, not what central banks beyond its borders are doing. That is more bravado than reality.
Major economies around the world are highly interconnected and while the Bank of Canada claims to act locally, it is circumscribed by the global context. The Bank of Canada knows they must adjust our Canadian policy to Canadian circumstances, which has a limited range considering the size and economic power of our American neighbour.
In 2023 the population of Canada was 39,566,248, while the population of the United States was 333,287,557, almost nine times larger than Canada.
The United States GDP was US$24.8 trillion in 2021 and it has the largest economy globally, with Canada ranking 9th at US$2.015 trillion.
The US share of the global market economy, estimated at US$79.98 trillion, was 25%.
China's global market share has grown rapidly from less than 1% in ca. 1998. China now has second largest economy in the world. Canada is only 7.8% of the American economy.
Canada, like other countries, has unique circumstances that will affect the path of the economy and inflation.
We can easily mess up ourselves but are constrained for finding simple remedies. We can get back to our inflation target of 2% but must be mindful of any American action.
What happens in the US economy will inevitably have knock-on effects in Canada, ones the Canadian bank will have to contend with.
While the Bank of Canada says it does not target exchange rates for the Canadian dollar with any other currency in its policy decisions, anything that lowers the forecast of future value for the loonie might impact the central bank’s outlook for inflation.
If our dollar depreciates, particularly against the currencies of our key trading partners, that means imports coming into the country are more expensive. That means more Canadian inflation which must be built into the forecast.
There has always been a relationship between Canadian and USA bank rates. If the Bank of Canada’s rate path or spread diverges from the USA rate too far, Canada will experience a rise in inflation tied to the higher cost of imports.
The Bank of Canada would typically factor in a 0.3 percentage point increase in headline inflation for every 10 percentage points of depreciation in the Canadian dollar.
The Canadian dollar itself is a commodity that is bought and sold for its changing value. That is an additional factor in ultimately determining the buying power of the Canadian dollar.
Raising Canadian interest rates higher just to keep the loonie competitive with the US dollar could have an outsized impact on the Canadian economy and households struggling to keep pace with the already high cost of borrowing.
Given the high amounts of household debt Canadians are carrying, a more aggressive stance from the central bank (another rate hike) could cause the economy to decline sharply with its associated human misery of personal bankruptcies and household mortgage foreclosures.
The Bank of Canada is into the game of the balance of risk, and perhaps would rather err on the side of not over-tightening, letting inflation run slightly hotter, and letting the Canadian dollar depreciate modestly.
The Bank of Canada raised its policy rate to at 5% this month, the 10th increase in the last 15 months, leaving the door open to future hikes if inflation does not fall.
Despite inflation coming down overall recently, price pressures on services in Canada will need to slow further before inflation returns to the central bank’s target.
While the Bank of Canada anticipates the tight labour market easing, labour productivity is not trending in the right direction. Productivity growth is important because it helps businesses pay for higher wages. If we continue to see above-average wage growth without stronger productivity growth, it will be difficult to bring inflation down to 2%.
Average Canadians feel helpless against the basic cost of living.
The Bank of Canada is doing its best, but the Trudeau administration is not helping as it should. The new Liberal Cabinet presents no hope of a plan to end inflationary spending that has driven interest rates. It appears Justin Trudeau has doubled down on his high-tax, high-spend economic agenda.
The US economy greatly constrains Canada's remedial options. Most of Canada's inflation was homemade by unwise past deficit Liberal budgets. Consequently, the Canadian forecast is difficult economic times until the Liberals are replaced.
(2) comments
Don’t worry! The Trudeau Liberals will increase spending, the Bank of Canada will print more money, and southern Ontario will elect another Liberal government. Remember, Justin has your back!?!
The entire fake fiat currency is a criminal fraud.... ....here's how it works:
- the BOC asks the BIS (bank of international settlements = Rothschild crime operation) for fake money made out of electrons
- the BIS pushes the enter key for fake $Billion$ of numbers on a computer screen
- the electrons show up on the BOC computer screen, and the Rothschilds charge interest on the fake money out of thin air.
- the fake money causes inflation
- Canadians get hosed paying the fake money and criminal interest.
- More fake criminal scam money needs to be injected by the BIS to pay the exponentially growing interest on the fake money
- Canadians get robbed by interest. inflation, fake money (given for free to the parasite/pedo/politician/satanist criminal)
- never ending fake money scam system that is designed to collapse and steal from your hard earned work.
- the BIS
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.