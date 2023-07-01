Canada flag

This day and perhaps Remembrance Day should be the central holidays of our national calendar. They are connected. While Remembrance Day is the most solemn, Canada Day is supposed to be a day of gratitude and celebration.

Remembrance Day honours our forebears who served in the wars that defended a hope for a more peaceful and prosperous land. Canada Day serves to humbly recall how fortunate we are compared to millions around the world. This year we are especially mindful of Ukraine, now making the kind of sacrifices for democratic nationhood that we may have forgotten.

Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP.  He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.

(7) comments

murrius54
murrius54

I will not celebrate Canada Day (or Leave Canada Day) until the day Alberta and Saskatchewan form an independent nation. Then I will celebrate again.

Craig R
Craig R

I take no pride in Canada Day anymore. I’ll celebrate maybe after our dear leader disappears or quits and change comes. Till then it’s a day off.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Sorry Paul, but I’m not much in the mood to celebrate Canada Day, as the country is unrecognizable to me today. I

Proudly signed up to fight and possibly die for this country, just as many of my relatives have done, I would not do the same today. I will celebrate Alberta, and hopefully live long enough to celebrate Alberta Independence Day, other than that, today will be a somber Day for me, as a mourn a country that had so much potential, and squandered it away by electing fools for leaders.

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

FreeAlberta: The Canada some of us knew no longer exists and is no longer a country to celebrate or be proud of.

guest688
guest688

Free I’m feeling similarly with the exception that I gave up on Canada 30 years ago and stopped mourning for it 20 years ago...

Not sure if you would agree .. as an ex military man that connecting Remembrance Day with Canada Day as Paul has done is relevant.

The reasons why we fought in WW1-2 Well times were different. My farther a W2 vet if still living most likely would turn Canada’s flag upside down on the mast poll... and would fight against what is now Canada..

My father enlistment papers state that he was a British citizen living in Canada.,. Not a Canadian... makes one wonder who he fought 5 years for.

All the best to those seeking a free democratic country to live in peace!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Guest, I have spoken at length as to how disgusted I am, that gays, blacks, Asians and any number of groups have a full month dedicated to them, but veterans, many of which gave the ultimate sacrifice, are only given a single day to be honored, and when, in Estevan straight pride is even denied a stage, child molesters are given free reign in our libraries to groom children at the praise of leftist politicians, and police stand by and watch full grown men expose themselves to more children. Guest I never signed up to protect deviant behavior or the degeneration of civilized behavior, so me, I’m done with Canada, I’m not proud of this country, I’m embarrassed by it and it’s leaders, so will not be celebrating today.

Craig R
Craig R

We’ll said.

