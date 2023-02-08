Woke

Woke is perpetually angry. Writer Paul Forseth writes that those who genuinely want to promote social justice build relationships, which is the very opposite of 'cancel culture.'

 Fred Murphy

Canada needs intelligent voters.

There are too many who are led astray by leftie fearmongering and labelling. They use the politics of envy and resentment to keep their cadre loyal to their anti-conservative cause. They are superior-minded and "woke."

dilbert

Even Dilbert was too much for the woke mob and now has been 'cancelled.'

Tags

Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP.  He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

will1
will1

Thank you for your article. My husband and I founded a non-profit 2 1/2 years ago that has morphed into a weekly independent news show (IronWillReport.com). I research news stories from various sources- including Western Standard- and admit that there are times when the fight seems overwhelming. I appreciate your ending with Philippians. We all need to cherish what is good and noble in our imperfect world.

Report Add Reply
skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

Thank you for posting scripture!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.