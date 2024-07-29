FORSETH: Jasper fire has environmentalists in hysteria overdrive

Because of the fire at Jasper, the environmental vigilantes are now out in force.They ask you to sign an online petition so they have your email to keep sending propaganda. Their extremism reads in part as follows:“Our realities have changed drastically in a matter of years; our surroundings, once free from pollution, are now choked with smoke. The smoke in our skies has become so dense, inhaling it equates to smoking ten packs of cigarettes. This is a horrifying testament to the serious health hazards we are facing due to the effects of climate change. The severity of this issue cannot be overlooked; neither can it be denied anymore.We, as Canadians, must make it clear to our politicians that ignoring the urgency of climate change is akin to neglecting our well-being and endangering our lives. Climate change is not a distant threat, it's happening right now, affecting our health directly. We have lost Jasper National Park what's next? Our budget will be gone and our province will continue to burn costing us millions more.We demand transparency, recognition, and action from our representatives on the issue of climate change. We need everyone to step up and make changes in life and law to combat this crisis. We deserve more than inaction and denial; we deserve to live in a world that is safe and sustainable.”Such melodramatic talk has been thoroughly debunked, but those with an agenda keep returning. The fact is that anything Canada does will not change the trajectory of climate change one bit. We could all live in subsistence caves, yet the forests would still burn as they always have. However, Canada is already sacrificing in terms of our financial well-being to respond to this kind of hysteria.Nevertheless, there are realistic things Canada can do in adaptative measures concerning forest fires. We can be more sensitive in forest harvesting, where excessive dry fuel is left behind. We can be more thorough in removing ground fuel near towns. We can also do more aggressive clear-cutting of valuable forests, replicating nature's clear-cut forest fires.Communities can greatly expand fire-resistant zones around towns and prepare for firestorms with better plans, building materials, and firefighting equipment.The most significant recommendation from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is a call for adaptation measures. People must adapt to the changing realities of climate. Canada can do its part to help China and India use technology and make investment decisions to support their mitigation, since they are the ones who can make a little difference.Given dramatic events, one must be wary of the many claims about possible environmental actions. In the case of Jasper, it is being misused as a political wedge.Interestingly, the petition made because of the Jasper Fire comes from Change.org, 548 Market St #29993, San Francisco, CA 94104-5401, USA